Dominican authorities shut Fábrica Cartesa over missing permits, an illegal fuel tank and foreign worker violations, drawing U.S. praise.

The U.S. State Department on Monday commended the Dominican Republic for shutting down Fábrica Cartesa, a Chinese-owned cardboard factory operating in Santo Domingo under highly illegal conditions. The department said the company violated multiple local regulations, and it praised Dominican authorities for acting decisively against the operation.

The closure was carried out by local authorities after a thorough inspection by the Dominican Industry and Trade Ministry. The factory is located in the municipality of San Antonio de Guerra, and the shutdown has since become a point of public disagreement between Washington and Beijing.

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Inspection Findings at Fábrica Cartesa in San Antonio de Guerra

Inspectors found that Fábrica Cartesa lacked the land-use certificates and the required local permits needed to conduct its business activities. The list of irregularities was extensive, according to the Dominican Industry and Trade Ministry.

The most serious finding was a clandestine fuel storage tank installed on the factory premises. Authorities seized over $37,000 worth of stored fuel and diesel as a result of the discovery.

Local authorities also reported evidence that foreign workers were illegally employed at the Chinese factory. The inspection reportedly led to the detention of an unspecified number of Chinese nationals linked to the company's operations.

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The Dominican Migration Ministry reportedly launched an investigation to determine the legal status of the Chinese nationals found working at the factory. The outcome of that review has not been detailed in the available reporting.

Chinese Embassy and U.S. Officials Trade Public Accusations

The Chinese diplomatic mission accused the U.S. State Department of taking advantage of the factory closure to brand Chinese companies. It described the department's comments as carrying insidious intentions.

The Chinese mission argued that the Chinese government requires its citizens and companies abroad to strictly comply with local laws and regulations. It said the Chinese side respects the fair enforcement of the law by competent Dominican authorities while firmly defending the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and companies.

The Chinese mission also said the vast majority of the Chinese community and Chinese-owned enterprises in the Dominican Republic operate honestly, create numerous jobs and contribute to local economic and social development. It warned that no individual case should be used to generalize, stigmatize or discredit their image.

The Chinese embassy urged U.S. officials to take more practical actions to promote regional progress and to refrain from verbal political manipulation. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Juan Pablo Segura had earlier stated in a social media post that operating without permits, running an illicit fuel depot and evading labor laws by illegally hiring foreign workers will not stand.

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Local Businesses Raise Concerns About Fair Competition

Local businessmen, including those who also maintain commercial relations with the United States, have expressed concern about unfair competition from Chinese-owned firms. Their concerns were reported by a Dominican newspaper on Monday.

The newspaper argued that U.S. intervention and support place the issue on a level that goes beyond individual violations. It said the Dominican government must ensure that all investments, regardless of origin, comply with the same laws and compete on a level playing field.

Segura said that real economic partnership requires transparency, fair competition and adherence to the rule of law. His statement framed the Fábrica Cartesa case as a test of whether foreign investment in the Dominican Republic is held to uniform standards.

Labor Violations Found Across Inspected Chinese Companies

The inspections extended beyond Fábrica Cartesa and uncovered labor violations across a wider group of Chinese-owned firms. Under Dominican rules, workers with three months' worth of employment are entitled to rights related to vacation time and labor benefits.

Of the inspected Chinese companies, 53 were found not to be providing their employees with weekly rest. In addition, 37 of the companies were not paying overtime, along with other irregularities.

Separately, 33 of the companies were found in violation of local employment regulations requiring that at least 80 percent of a company's workforce be composed of Dominican nationals. The findings point to compliance gaps beyond a single facility.