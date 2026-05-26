Dominican Judge Rules Wander Franco Both Victim and Defendant, Won't Face Jail Time

Though Tampa Bay Rays star shortstop Wander Franco was found criminally responsible for the abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic, the judge ruled that he was both a victim and a defendant. Franco will not face jail time, but it remains unclear if he will play another season in the MLB.

Tampa Bay Rays star shortstop Wander Franco was found criminally responsible for the abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic , but will not face jail time after the Dominican judge ruled that he was both a victim and a defendant in the case.

Franco, 25, was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor after engaging in a four-month relationship with a 14-year-old girl and paying the teenager's mother to facilitate the illegal relationship. The mother of the minor was also charged with sex trafficking and received a ten-year prison sentence, while Franco received a two-year suspended sentence





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