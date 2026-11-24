The National Domestic Violence Hotline says family gatherings, travel and added stress can make safety planning more challenging during the holidays. Its advocates can help people think through a plan for their situation.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nia Holland said she was living with abuse during the last holiday season and hiding it from the people closest to her.

Holland said she spent two holiday seasons with her abuser. She said fear of being judged or not believed made it harder to speak up.

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“For me, last year around this time was very tragic. I would say for me, I definitely had different bruises from my eyes to my neck, and I was very embarrassed to be around family and so, for me, the abuser, like many tactics that they do with many victims, is to kind of reconcile or try to change things around the holidays to try to guilt you into kind of just forget about the past and kind of move on and just kind of be in front of family to kind of make it look differently,” Holland said.

Holland said the abuse left her feeling uncomfortable around family and afraid of being questioned.

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“I didn’t feel comfortable being around anybody,” Holland said. “I didn’t want to be questioned. I didn’t want to be looked at scary. I didn’t even recognize myself when I saw myself.

” Safety planning during the holidays The National Domestic Violence Hotline says family gatherings, travel and added stress can make safety planning more challenging during the holidays. Its advocates can help people think through a plan for their situation. Helping others Holland started an organization called Rise & Rebuild , a foundation for people experiencing domestic violence. She said more than 200 women have contacted her in recent months.

“When you’re in the moment of going through domestic violence, you don’t feel like you can get out of that. You don’t feel like you can see the end of the tunnel and then once you’re at the end of the tunnel and you’re at the space where you can help other people,” Holland said.

“And like I’m here, it feels amazing to be able to know that I’m not just here to just speak about it. I’m here to do action. ” Holland said being able to help others now means a lot to her. She has a message for anyone experiencing abuse this holiday season.

“I want victims to know if you’re in the situation you’re in now, you’re not alone,” Holland said. “And it doesn’t matter if their families don’t believe you, I believe you. ” Holland said she also wants to take action and work toward domestic violence policy changes in Ohio. Plans for the holidays This will be Holland’s first holiday season since her former partner died in July.

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She said she and her son are looking forward to making new memories together.

“But now I’m in a season of just renewal,” Holland said. “So, I’m excited for this new season. ” Holland says her 4-year-old son’s life have improved since leaving the relationship.

“I always told my son that you’ll never see this again and I made sure of that. When I walked away, I really did,” Holland said. Holland said her goal this Christmas is to help victims with clothing, food and other necessities. She said she plans to partner with local organizations.

Resources The National Domestic Violence Hotline suggests checking in with someone you trust or agreeing on a code word for help and what to do if it is used. Anyone experiencing domestic violence, or who knows someone who is, can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or text START to 88788 . The hotline warns that internet use can be monitored.