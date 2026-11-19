A man shot and killed his wife on the West Side on Monday and was then shot by police. Unfortunately, experts said domestic violence increases during the holiday season, but help is available.

A man shot and killed his wife on the West Side on Monday and was then shot by police. Unfortunately, experts said domestic violence increases during the holiday season, but help is available.

Added family and financial stress, along with alcohol and drugs, drive cases up at this time of year, domestic violence experts said. Leaders with the Collaborative Coalition on Domestic Violence said they see a spike around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, and are encouraging people to check in on loved ones who may be struggling.

Also read Records: Bexar County DA dismisses 45-year-old cold case murder due to insufficient evidence

“People already experience stress in the holidays as it is, and when you add stress into an abusive relationship, that tends to spur more abuse,” said Eric Haller-Stevenson, violence prevention administrator for San Antonio Metro Health and member of the CCDV. The Coalition shows homicides are declining, according to a report . Thirty-two victims of family violence died in 2024, compared to 28 in 2025. Calls for help through 911 have remained high and steady.

Judge Monique Diaz, of the 150th Civil District Court and co-chair of the CCDV, said the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are conducting double the number of lethal risk assessments.

Advertisement

“Law enforcement is better trained, better equipped to provide responses to these calls and to connect those victims with resources immediately at the scene,” Diaz said. KSAT asked whether a backlog of domestic violence cases or cases being dismissed by the district attorney’s office is keeping people from asking for help. Diaz said it is not showing up in the data.

“I think we will see what happens in the next administration with some of those issues and how that’s addressed, but we don’t have any data to support that. Our data supports that people are still coming out for help,” she said. It’s too early to say how 2026 will compare. But advocates say more people are reaching out for help through 211 and QR codes posted in bathrooms.

Diaz added that immigration concerns should not prevent people from seeking help.

“If you are in need of help and you call 911, they are not going to ask for your immigration status,” she said. “They’re going to get you the help that you need. And will not be their priority. ” Haller-Stevenson added that many people in Bexar County are struggling in these relationships because they might be financially dependent on their abuser.

Advertisement

“Common obstacles are transportation, being able to be financially independent of the person who is abusive. Making sure that they are providing for children. Shared custody is a common barrier for people. There are a lot of obstacles, but none of these obstacles missing a solution.

” If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage , which also explains how to identify different types of abuse. Survivors in unincorporated Bexar County who are not in current emergencies can fill out an online form to get in touch with STAR specialists. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at 733-8810. You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center , which also provides wrap-around services at 631-0100. READ MORE: ‘A slap in the face’: Charges dismissed in 45-year-old murder case