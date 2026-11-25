Beginning during the holidays — typically starting with the week of Thanksgiving and running through the new year — the number of domestic violence cases and incidents tends to increase.

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a situation that local police and victim advocates know all too well. Beginning during the holidays — typically starting with the week of Thanksgiving and running through the new year — the number of domestic violence cases and incidents tends to increase.

Police kill man during domestic barricade situation in South Jordan: 'I was sick because this doesn't happen;' Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting Chris Bertram was a police officer in the Salt Lake area for more than 35 years. He says he and just about every cop out there was prepared for what the holiday season would often bring.

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"You always saw a rise in domestic violence calls," Bertram said. As Utah's population continues to grow, so has the number of domestic violence cases. But Bertram says so has awareness around the issue and the number of victim advocates.

' "The resources in the last 36 years have continued to increase," Bertram explained,"which is what we needed. " Organizations like SVS, formerly known as South Valley Sanctuary, are part of that growing network of support. "...we know that with the cycle of domestic abuse, with that rising tension and the escalation of conflict, that inevitably there is a blowup of some kind," explained Lindsey Boyer, executive director of SVS.

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SVS has three locations in Salt Lake, Tooele and Carbon counties. Boyer says each case is different and every potential victim will have unique questions and concerns. But Boyer says one element typically holds: if violence is escalating and the victim feels the need to leave, they also need to have a plan.

"You find yourself realizing, 'I've got to go, I've got to go now! ' And if you do, please, once you get to a place where you can make a phone call, reach out and connect to your local provider," Boyer said. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. Recent Salt Lake City Stories