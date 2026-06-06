Domestic violence call leads to officer-involved shooting in Puyallup

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Puyallup after police responded to what officials described as a domestic violence incident on Friday.

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Puyallup after police responded to what officials described as a domestic violence incident on Friday. The Puyallup Police Department said officers responded to the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest, where the incident escalated into an officer-involved shooting.

Police said the scene has been secured, and detectives with the Pierce County Force Investigation Team are responding to take over the investigation. Few details were immediately available, including the condition of the person involved and the circumstances that led to the shooting. Authorities said the area is expected to remain closed for several hours while investigators process the scene.

Man held on $5M bail in alleged sex trafficking case tied to Bellevue 'party house' Bellevue Police arrested a 21-year-old resident of a Lakemont neighborhood home on suspicion of human trafficking, organized crime, and money laundering. An improper lane change led to the fiery destruction of a Tesla on Thursday night. The incident happened on northbound State Route 167 just south of Jovita BouleA chase that began in Lakewood ended with a rollover crash in Tacoma Friday morning.

The incident began with a fight between two men. The man who was losing theSome historic "memorabilia" was discovered at a house undergoing renovations in Tacoma on Wednesday. Tacoma Police Department officers were dispatched to a





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