Domestic Violence and Mental Health Awareness Needed in Black Communities

Janet Chandler, mother of Shalimar and grandmother of Aliv'eyah, emphasizes the importance of speaking up about domestic violence and mental health in black families, following the loss of her daughter.

"This is not the end of their story," said Janet Chandler. "This tragedy is going to be a triumph. " "Domestic violence, listen, we hear it," said Chandler.

"We see it. We're around it. We acknowledge it, but we will not speak up about it. And we, black people, I'm telling this to black people, my people, we do not want to admit that there's an issue in our family.

You know why? Because we were supposed to put it in the back.

" Chandler, who is Shalimar's mother and Aliv'eyah's grandmother said people must talk about domestic violence and mental health. Not only did Chandler lose a daughter, her grandkids lost their mother. As friends and family gathered to lift them up, they also celebrated Shalimar's birthday.

"She was the life of everybody," said Chandler. "We just celebrated every day, because we never know what day is going to be taken from us. ""That was my best friend," she said. "Since she was two.

Grandma, come on. We're best friends.

"She had this birthday message for her daughter. "Your mom's got your back, and she'll always have it, and the day I saw her, laid eyes on you, I knew you were my rock," she said. "And I'm going to be your stone. And I'll never let her name disappear.

I'll never let her name disappear, ever. And I want to say happy birthday, Aliv'eyah. Because her birthday is coming up, too.

"Dublin neighbor reports postal carrier throwing packages, waits for answers from USPS A Dublin resident says he has spent months trying to get the U.S. Postal Service to address what he describes as repeated rough handling of packages in his neigThe popular Texas-based chain debuted in Ohio in April in Huber Heights. Federal and state authorities in Ohio are escalating what they described as a growing “crisis” of fraud, unveiling new indictments, seizures and enforcement effOne person was killed in a crash on I-71 N just south of East Dublin Granville Road.

A man accused of domestic violence and assault appeared before a judge after an incident that later ended in a deadly police shooting. Brandon Wade’s bond was se





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Domestic Violence Mental Health Black Communities Awareness Support

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