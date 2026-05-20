Domestic Box Office Rankings in May 2026

The news article highlights the performance of different films in the recent domestic box office rankings, including the poor second weekend of Mortal Kombat II, the success of Michael, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Obsession, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Project Hail Mary.

A poor second weekend from the action sequel Mortal Kombat II was capitalized on in the recent domestic box office rankings, with Antoine Fuqua 's musical biopic, Michael , taking the top spot with a $13 million domestic haul.

Meanwhile, the sequel to TV show The Super Mario Bros. : The Super Mario Galaxy Movie had another successful outing, earning $4.4 million and continuing to climb the all-time box office ranks. Three other notable films in the May line-up performed strongly: Obsession, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Project Hail Mary





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Mortal Kombat II Antoine Fuqua Michael Project Hail Mary The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Obsession: The Hunger (2022) The Devil Wears Prada 2

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