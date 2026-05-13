Domestic Abuse Accuser's New Girlfriend Gave Him Advice on 'Crying' and Evidence in Court

A landscape gardener who subjected his former partner to years of sickening domestic abuse and brutal violence has received more jail time, after his new girlfriend coached him on how to 'cry' in court. The 'monster' also became the first defendant in England to face trial for the unlawful killing of his partner after her suicide following domestic violence.

For help and support contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or go to samaritans.org. A 'monster' who abused his fiancée before she took her own life has received more jail time, after it was revealed that his new girlfriend coached him on how to 'cry' in court.

He became the first defendant in England to face trial for the unlawful killing of his partner after her suicide following domestic violence. Kiena Dawes, his former partner, took her own life on July 22, 2022, and wrote in her suicide note that she was 'murdered' by him





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Samaritans Domestic Abuse Domestic Violence Kiena Dawes Ryan Wellings Insurmountableevidenceofdomesticviolence Arrested On Suspicion Of Perverting The Course Testifying In Trial Crying In Court Emma Croft Coaching Him On How To Show 'Regret' And 'Emot Unlawful Killing Partner Suicide After Domestic Violence

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