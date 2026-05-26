Dom Dolla's First-Ever Stadium Show in Melbourne

Dom Dolla, a Melbourne-raised DJ and producer, has announced his first-ever stadium show in Marvel Stadium on September 24, 2022. The show is an Australian-exclusive event and follows Dom Dolla's record-breaking stadium debut at Sydney's Allianz Stadium in December 2025.

Dom Dolla , a Melbourne -raised DJ and producer, has announced his first-ever stadium show in Marvel Stadium on September 24, 2022, billed as the world premiere of an entirely new stadium production.

The show, presented by Untitled Group and Frontier Touring, is an Australian-exclusive event and follows Dom Dolla's record-breaking stadium debut at Sydney's Allianz Stadium in December 2025. The Marvel Stadium show will feature the debut of new tracks 'Addicted to Bass' and 'Don't Worry Baby' featuring Tiga, both of which he previewed in Sydney.

Pre-sale tickets for fans registered at Dom Dolla's website open on May 29 at 12 p.m. AEST, followed by Frontier Members and Untitled pre-sales at 2 p.m. AEST on the same day. The general sale opens on Monday, June 1 at 12 p.m. AEST via Ticketmaster. Dom Dolla, born Dominic Matheson, has grown from a fixture in Melbourne's club scene into one of electronic music's most globally in-demand acts, with a catalogue surpassing 1.5 billion streams.

He has won the ARIA Award for Best Dance/Electronic Release three times and received a Grammy nomination for his remix of Gorillaz's 'New Gold' featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. Billboard Dance named him One to Watch, and he has headlined two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden and topped the bill at Ultra Music Festival in Miami





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