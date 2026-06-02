Dom Dolla Makes History with Sold-Out Marvel Stadium Show in Melbourne

Dom Dolla's upcoming Marvel Stadium concert sold out instantly, marking a milestone for Australian electronic music.

Dom Dolla has made history by selling out his September 24 show at Melbourne 's Marvel Stadium , with all presale allocations exhausted within hours and remaining tickets snapped up instantly from general on-sale.

The event will mark the world premiere of the DJ and producer's new stadium production, and promoters Untitled Group and Frontier Touring are calling it one of the most significant moments in Australian electronic music history. A waitlist has been opened for fans who missed out.

This milestone comes on the heels of a remarkable run for the Melbourne-born artist, who in December 2025 set a new benchmark for electronic music events in Australia with a record-breaking sold-out debut at Sydney's Allianz Stadium. That show was followed by two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, attended by more than 30,000 fans, a 10-week residency at Hi Ibiza (ranked the world's number one club), and his film soundtrack debut with 'No Room For A Saint' featuring Nathan Nicholson for the movie 'Born'.

The Marvel Stadium sellout underscores the explosive growth of electronic music in Australia, a genre that has long fought for mainstream recognition. Untitled Group co-founder Nicholas Greco described the achievement as 'a moment we'll never forget' and said it 'puts electronic music in Australia firmly on the global map.

' Greco, who has been with Dom Dolla since the start of his career, emphasized the significance of a hometown hero selling out a venue of this magnitude. 'This is a historic moment for Dom, for Melbourne, and for electronic music fans across the country,' he added. Born Dominic Matheson, Dom Dolla has accumulated more than 1.5 billion streams and won four ARIA Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Release, as well as the inaugural ARIA Global Impact Award presented by Spotify.

His chart success includes 'Rhyme Dust' with MK peaking at No. 9 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, 'Eat Your Man' with Nelly Furtado reaching No. 15, 'Dreamin'' featuring Daya climbing to No. 5 (his highest chart peak), and 'Forever' with Kid Cudi debuting at No. 9. He also received a Grammy nomination for his remix of Gorillaz's 'New Gold' featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.

His relentless touring schedule has seen him perform at major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Tomorrowland, building a dedicated global fanbase. The Marvel Stadium show is expected to be a spectacle, with state-of-the-art production design, immersive visuals, and a setlist spanning his biggest hits and new material.

The sellout reflects not only Dom Dolla's star power but also the growing appetite for electronic music in Australia, where venues like Marvel Stadium are increasingly hosting DJs alongside traditional rock and pop acts. The impact of this sellout extends beyond one artist. It signals a shift in the Australian music industry, where electronic acts are now capable of filling stadiums, a feat once reserved for international pop stars and legacy rock bands.

Frontier Touring, which co-promoted the event, noted that the speed of the sellout was unprecedented for an electronic artist in the country. The waitlist has already attracted thousands of hopeful fans, and there is speculation that additional shows may be added if demand continues. For now, Dom Dolla is focused on delivering an unforgettable experience on September 24.

'This is my hometown, and I want to give Melbourne a show they'll never forget,' he said in a statement. 'To see the response from fans has been overwhelming, and I can't wait to bring my new production to Marvel Stadium. ' The event is also expected to draw international media attention, further cementing Australia's place on the global electronic music map.

As the countdown begins, industry insiders are watching closely, predicting that this could be just the start of a new era for electronic music in the region





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