Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Why Has the Defense Outperformed the Offense?

Part 1 of the pre-Colts game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag: From Lu_FromDade: I know Hafley said that Willis is the starter that once he comes off IR… BUT can th

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is sacked by Miami Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectI know Hafley said that Willis is the starter that once he comes off IR… BUT can that change in your opinion if McCord has a good showing and somehow doubles Malik’s win total in the next 4 games? Hey Lu, Hafley making that comment to me was a pre-emptive strike to stop all the speculation about McCord and his chances of remaining at quarterback once Willis returns, but I would say is that the only way that could happen would beand gives Hafley no choice.

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But it won’t be based on wins and losses because the Dolphins are committed to giving Willis a full evaluation. Going into the season I was one of many who assumed the defense would struggle worse than the offense. That hasn't been the case. What would you say has been the biggest reason that the defense has been able to play better?

Hey JP, yeah, was thinking about that for a bit and I think it comes down to maybe more of the established veterans being on defense . Think about it, once the Dolphins lost De’Von Achane, the Dolphins offense was left without a proven veteran playmaker. There also might be something to the idea of Hafley being able to make a bigger difference with the defense with his game plans and scheme than Bobby Slowik on offense.

Hey Poup, I was wondering if there has ever been a game where both teams had successful fake punts. Thank you for all the work you do for us. Hey Richard, thanks for the kind words, which make me feel guilty that I can’t answer your question.

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I could go through every game book over the past 20 years to give an answer over that time frame, but I hope you’ll understand I don’t have that kind of time to devote to it. Instead, I hope you’ll accept this, which is special teams coordinator Chris Tabor’s comment about the two fake punts: “I think just the game of football, really, right? Jack Fox, obviously, he's a really good thrower.

You can watch, I mean, he has some great, great throws throughout his career that you watch and all those things, throws a little back shoulder there. To be honest with you, you just kind of say, okay, tip my hat to you, you got us. That's a tough play to cover, and then we had our opportunity. I'm glad we had our opportunity and we converted on ours.

I think that's just it's the game of football, right? I think probably what's the hardest part for everyone is that it happens in special teams. Sure, you don't want that to happen in special teams, but I thought we were playing aggressive and obviously Detroit's going to play aggressive and that's football to me. % chance that Malik Willis' injury is season-ending?

% chance Sieler's injury is career-ending? Oh man, you’re asking me to play doctor —— and without having examined either player. Tough job. Based on my experience with those type of injuries, as relayed to us by Jeff Hafley, I’d say it might be 50-50 about Willis being done for the season, but I’d give way lower, likeHey Roman, kickers are too interchangeable to use up a practice squad spot is the bottom line.

And if you find a young kicker you really like, you just sign him to the 53. That’s the best explanation I can give you. My niece was just born last week, what are the chances she’ll see a Super Bowl during her lifetime? Hey Dean, hope you know I get a variation of that question on a pretty regular basis and my answer remains that it’s bound to happen though nobody can tell you when.

And for anybody who would suggest pointing at ownership to say the Dolphins are doomed in that respect, I’d point to Arizona and Cincinnati, which both have among the most “financially conscious” ownership groups and both went to the Super Bowl and came awfully close to winning it. Malik came into this season with a lot of questions. He answered absolutely none of them positively.

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I know it’s possible for him to return but based what he’s already done through 8 games, there is not enough time left for the good to outweigh the bad regardless of what he does if or when he comes back. Doesn’t mean he can’t have a Caleb Williams type of second season.

But what it does mean if the Dolphins put all their eggs in the Willis basket they are making that decision based on hope not based on what he’s done in a Dolphins uniform. Would it be a dereliction of duty not to bring in real competition either via the draft or through free agency or both so that if his below average play doesn’t sink next season’s success?

Hey Dana, you know where I’m going to start with this and it’s to push back on your notion that Willis has “answered none of them positively. ” Of course, your questions might have different from mine. But, yes, there are still major questions that remain, including and maybe starting with durability, which isn’t being helped by him landing on IR with his third different injury.

The question will be where the Dolphins see themselves in their rebuilding process heading into 2027 because if the goal is to be able to compete by then, as I think it should be, then I agree with you they can’t leave themselves without another option — unless Kyle McCord balls out during his time as the starter. Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective.

Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine.

During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season.

A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.