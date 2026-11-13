Dolphins Rookie Quinn Ewers Struggles in First NFL Start

Rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers posted a 66.0 passer rating in his NFL debut for Miami against Cincinnati. The loss highlights challenges for the young signal-caller amidst roster injuries.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers struggled significantly during his first career NFL regular-season start against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. The seventh-round draft pick from Syracuse completed 20 of 30 passes for 260 yards but threw two interceptions, resulting in a 66.0 passer rating in a 45-21 defeat. The loss occurred on a Sunday, marking a difficult debut for the young player who had accumulated no previous regular-season snaps prior to this game.

Ewers Faces Injured Lineup Challenges

Ewers inherited a quarterback position in Miami that was complicated by significant roster disruptions within the offensive line and running back corps. Center Aaron Brewer was absent from the game, removing a key anchor in the middle of the line protection scheme. Additionally, star running back De'Von Achane was on the injured reserve list, limiting the team's ground attack options and forcing the passing game to carry more weight against a competitive opponent.

Also read Kalshi Tabs Fernando Mendoza at NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Favorite

Historical Context of Dolphins Backup Starts

Ewers is the latest player in a long line of backups to take the field for Miami when the starting quarterback was unavailable. The franchise has a history of turning to various reserves over the past decade, ranging from veterans to rookies. These past situations varied in difficulty, with some backups having prior starting experience while others were stepping into the role with little to no preparation time.

Comparison to Previous Backup Performances

To understand the context of Ewers' performance, it is necessary to look at the statistical output of other backups who have started for the Dolphins in recent years. Veteran free agent Chase Huntley replaced Skylar Thompson against the Tennessee Titans, completing 14 of 22 passes for 96 yards with a 73.3 passer rating in a 31-12 loss. Rookie seventh-round pick Austin Appleby replaced Teddy Bridgewater against the Minnesota Vikings, going 7-for-13 for 89 yards with a 75.5 rating before an injury ended his stint.

Advertisement

Veteran Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tua Tagovailoa against the New York Jets, completing just one pass before leaving with an injury in a 40-17 loss. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tagovailoa against the Jets when Fitzpatrick had already started six games, completing 24 of 39 passes for 257 yards with two touchdowns for a 97.9 rating in a 20-3 victory. Brian Hoyer replaced Ryan Tannehill against the Chicago Bears, completing 28 of 44 passes for 380 yards with three touchdowns for a 94.9 rating in an overtime victory.

Other notable starts include Chad Henne replacing Jay Cutler against the Baltimore Ravens, where he completed 25 of 44 passes for 176 yards but threw two interceptions for a 47.2 rating in a 40-0 loss. Brandon Waters replaced Ryan Tannehill against the New York Jets, completing 12 of 18 passes for 236 yards with four touchdowns for a 126.2 rating in a 34-13 win. These historical data points illustrate the wide variance in performance when the Dolphins' starting quarterback is unable to play.

Next Steps for the Rookie Quarterback

Following the loss to Cincinnati, the focus for the Miami Dolphins organization shifts to evaluating the development of their young quarterback. Ewers, who arrived as a trade acquisition over the summer, now has one regular-season game under his belt. The team faces a challenging schedule ahead, with their next opponent being the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The timing of his debut against an Indianapolis Colts team with a 2-7 record and four traded veterans was seen as more favorable than facing Buffalo later in the season.

The Dolphins are currently 1-2 in the young quarterback's tenure as starter, having lost both of his starts. The coaching staff must address the turnover issues that plagued the offense against Cincinnati while looking to improve overall efficiency. With the team already eliminated from playoff contention, the remaining games provide a critical testing ground for Ewers to gain experience and refine his play at the professional level.