The Miami Dolphins defensive line cannot catch a break.

The Miami Dolphins are having a 2026 NFL season to forget as they sit in last place in the AFC East at 1-8. Now they have been hit with some even more bad injury news.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Dolphins second-year defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will miss the remainder of the season with torn biceps that he suffered in the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The team has already placed him on injured reserve and he will have season-ending surgery.

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Phillips, 22, has played 60 percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps this season and was poised for an ever larger role after fellow defensive tackles Zach Sieler and Zeek Biggers suffered season-ending ruptured biceps and lateral meniscus injuries on Sunday. However, with Phillips also now lost for the season, the Dolphins have become even thinner along their defensive line. Miami will have to rely even more heavily on Kenneth Grant, Keith Cooper Jr. and Jordan Jefferson.

The team will likely add to the defensive line room as well. Little has gone right for the Dolphins under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley , including several injuries. Phillips began his professional career as a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Dolphins. Through his first two seasons in the league, he has recorded 62 tackles in 26 career games.

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He played college football at Tennessee and Maryland, where he racked up 57 tackles from 2023-24.season to forget as they sit in last place in the AFC East at 1-8. Now they have been hit with some even more bad injury news. , Dolphins second-year defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will miss the remainder of the season with torn biceps that he suffered in the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The team has already placed him on injured reserve and he will have season-ending surgery. Phillips, 22, has played 60 percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps this season and was poised for an ever larger role after fellow defensive tackles Zach Sieler and Zeek Biggers suffered season-ending ruptured biceps and lateral meniscus injuries on Sunday.

However, with Phillips also now lost for the season, the Dolphins have become even thinner along their defensive line. Miami will have to rely even more heavily on Kenneth Grant, Keith Cooper Jr. and Jordan Jefferson. The team will likely add to the defensive line room as well. Little has gone right for the Dolphins under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley , including several injuries.

Phillips began his professional career as a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Dolphins. Through his first two seasons in the league, he has recorded 62 tackles in 26 career games.