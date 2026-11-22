Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer returns for Week 11 against Buffalo Bills. Safety Dante Trader Jr. and CB Jaylin Simpson remain inactive due to injury concerns.

The Miami Dolphins have officially confirmed their inactive list for the critical Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, revealing significant changes to both the offensive and defensive rosters. Center Aaron Brewer is set to return to the starting lineup after recovering from a previous injury, providing a much-needed boost to the team's interior protection. However, the Dolphins will be without a starter in the secondary, as safety Dante Trader Jr. remains sidelined and will not play in Buffalo.

Dante Trader Jr. was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week due to persistent shoulder and groin issues, and he ultimately did not suit up for the game. His absence creates a vacancy in the defensive backfield that the coaching staff must address with the remaining healthy personnel. The Dolphins also lost cornerback and special teams contributor Jaylin Simpson, who was listed as doubtful and was ruled inactive, further depleting the depth chart.

Also read Five Key Things to Know About Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 11

Joining Trader and Simpson on the inactive list were punter Bradley Pinion and wide receiver Jared Wayne, who was ruled out with a quad injury. Wayne will miss his second consecutive game, highlighting the ongoing struggles with injuries on the receiving corps. The Dolphins also confirmed that defensive tackle Ed Oliver is active for Buffalo, meaning he is available to play after being added to the Bills injury report with an oblique issue earlier in the week.

The return of center Aaron Brewer to the starting lineup stabilizes the Miami Dolphins offensive line for the crucial Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. His reintegration allows the team to field its most experienced interior guard, which is essential for protecting the quarterback and opening running lanes against a tough Bills defense. This move also means that waiver wire pick-up Christian Haynes will serve as the second healthy scratch on the offensive line, limiting his availability for this contest.

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Quarterback Brady Cook is active as a third-string quarterback option for the Dolphins, providing depth behind the starter. The coaching staff has also activated wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who scored the team's first touchdown in the previous loss to Indianapolis, signaling a continued focus on involving veteran receivers in the offensive game plan. Rookie tight end Justin Joly, claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos before the season, remains inactive and has yet to make a significant impact on the field.

With safety Dante Trader Jr. out, opening-day starter Zayne Anderson is expected to start opposite rookie Michael Taaffe in the secondary. Anderson will likely handle the majority of defensive snaps, stepping up to fill the void left by the injured veteran. This decision underscores the reliance on experienced players to lead the defensive backfield during a challenging stretch of the NFL season for the Miami Dolphins.

On special teams, Darrell Baker Jr. will take over duties vacated by the inactive Jaylin Simpson. Baker is making his Miami Dolphins debut after being activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Saturday, offering a fresh face in the kicking game. Additionally, safety Caedan Wallace, acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots during training camp, will be inactive for the second consecutive game, limiting his contributions despite seeing action as a sixth offensive lineman earlier in the season.

For the Buffalo Bills, the absence of starting tight end Dalton Kincaid is a major blow, as he is listed on the inactive list with an injury after being marked doubtful. His absence weakens their receiving corps alongside the other inactive players, including wide receiver Skyler Bell, linebacker Dorian Williams, and cornerback Christian Benford. These omissions significantly alter the Bills offensive and defensive strategies for this divisional contest.

Other notable inactive players for Buffalo include edge rusher Mike Danna, guard and tackle Jude Bowry, and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders. The Dolphins will need to exploit these gaps, particularly in the passing game, given the reduction in Buffalo's defensive and receiving threats. The final inactive spot for Miami goes to Justin Joly, who continues to watch from the sidelines as the team focuses on securing a victory in Week 11.

The Dolphins face a challenging test against a Bills team that still boasts a formidable defense, even with some key players sidelined. The return of Aaron Brewer provides a slight edge on the offensive line, but the absence of Trader in the secondary remains a concern for the Miami coaching staff. The team must rely on Zayne Anderson to step up and maintain defensive stability while Brady Cook provides reliable depth at quarterback.

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Special teams will also play a crucial role in this matchup, with Darrell Baker Jr. making his debut in the wake of Jaylin Simpson's injury. The Dolphins need Baker to perform well in the kicking game to maintain field position advantages. The absence of Caedan Wallace further limits the team's flexibility, forcing the coaching staff to make the most of the available roster.

The injuries to Jared Wayne and the ongoing concerns about the receiving corps add another layer of complexity to the Dolphins offensive game plan. Jalen Tolbert's activation provides some hope, but the team needs consistent production from its wide receivers to complement Brewer's return on the line. The upcoming game against the Bills will test the Dolphins resilience and their ability to overcome roster challenges.

As the Week 11 matchup approaches, all eyes will be on how the Dolphins adjust to these roster changes. The coaching staff has made clear decisions regarding the inactive list, and the players remaining on the field must execute their roles with precision. The return of Brewer is a positive sign, but the absence of key defensive players like Trader will require a collective effort from the remaining secondary members.

The Dolphins must also keep an eye on the Bills defensive adjustments, particularly with the absence of Dalton Kincaid. The Bills may look to exploit the Dolphins secondary with increased passing attempts, making the role of Zayne Anderson and the rest of the defensive backfield even more critical. The game will be a battle of adjustments and execution.

With the inactive lists finalized, the Miami Dolphins are ready to face the Buffalo Bills with a modified roster. The team's ability to adapt to the absences of Trader, Simpson, and Wayne will determine their success in this crucial Week 11 contest. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the Dolphins navigate these challenges and secure a vital victory in the AFC East division.