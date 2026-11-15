Dolphins and Colts Clash in Week 10 as Both Teams Fight Slumps

The Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts meet in a critical Week 10 NFL matcHup, with both teams struggling through losing streaks and offensive difficulties. The Dolphins are missing Malik Willis and starting Kyle McCord,while the Colts look to end a five-game skid.

Desperate Struggles for Two Struggling Franchises

The upcoming matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts presents a narrative defined by profound difficulty for both organizations as they attempt to salvage their seasons. Both teams are currently mired in deep slumps, entering this critical Week 10 contest with records that venue them near the bottom of their respective divisions. The Dolphins, holding a 1-7 record, are battling offensive ineptitude that has stalled any hOpes of a playoff push. According to recent research, Miami ranks thirty-first in the league in scoring offense, averaging a dismal 15.8 points per game. Their inability to generate consistent yardage is equally troubling, as they rank twenty-eighth in total offense with only 282.3 yards gained per contest. The defensive struggles of opposing offenses against Miami have as well been non-existent for their own offense, as theyve been held to thirteen or fewer points in five separate games this season, a statistic that stands as the most occurrences in the entire NFL

Similarly, the Indianapolis Colts are fighting a battle for relevance, having started the season 2-2 before collapsing into a five-game losing streak. Thier recent form has been historically needy, with a record of 2-14 since Week 12 of the 2025 season, marking the worst performance over that span in the league. Coming off a narrow 23-27 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, the Colts face a Dolphins team that has also dropped its last two games. Miami last took the field against the Detroit Lions, where they showed more resilience than many anticipated, only to fall short in a 9-19 loss. With both teams desperate for a victory to stabilize their standings, the stakes for this afternoon game are exceptionally high, despite the lack of confidence surrounding either roster.

Also read 3 Matchups That Will Test Just How Bad the Colts Really Are

Quarterback Uncertainty and Roster Adjustments

A significant factor influencing the outcome of this game is the quarterback situation for the visiting Dolphins. The team is forced to start Kyle McCord, as the incumbent quarterback Malik Willis has been placed on injured reserve. This roster relocate underscores the depth issues facing Miami, who must rely on McCord to manage the offense against a Colts defense that, while also struggling, has faced minimal resistance in some of its recent losses. McCord will need to improve the team scoring efficiency significantly, as the current offensive output is unsustainable for any squad hoping to compete in the modern NFL.

For the Colts, the pressure is equally immense. Having lost five consecutive games, the coaching staff and players are under intense scrutiny to reverse the momentum before the season slips completely out of reach. The team must discover a way to generate points consistently, a task that has proven elusive since thier early season success. The intersection of two teams with low-scoring offenses and high-pressure situations creates a volatile environment where defensive plays and turnover margin may decide the winner more than traditional offensive metrics.

Advertisement

Referee Contingencies and Scheduling Anomalies

The operational aspects of this game have as well been impacted by external logistical challenges. Due to a nationwide ground halt enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday, the NFL activated contingency plans for its officiating crews. This resulted in backup officials filling in at games near thier hometowns to avoid air travel disruptions. In a unique scheduling quirk, side judge Don Willard from the Scott Novak crew moved into the referee role for the Dolphins-Colts game. This is particularly notable because Willard is also scheduled to referee the Steelers-Bengals game in the Sunday Night Football slot later in the morning, a double assignment driven by the need to retain officials close to thier bases of operation.

Additional changes to the officiating crew may have been activated but not fully announced. The crew for this game includes Derek Anderson as Umpire,Derick Bowers as Down Judge, Quentin Givens as Line Judge, Jabir Walker as Field Judge,Dominique Pender as Side Judge, Martin Hankins as Back Judge, Martin Abezetian as Replay Official, and Brian Davies as Replay Assistant. The involvement of the FAA ground halt illustrates the logistical complexities behind the scenes that can affect even the most routine weekly matchups in professional sports.

Betters and Broadcast Details

Fans looking to follow the action have several broadcast options available. the game will be audible across the iHeartRadio Network, with coverage on WINZ 940-AM and WBGG 105.9 FM in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Spanish language broadcasts are available on WTZU 94.9 FM and WEFL 760 AM. Additionally, listeners in other regions can tune into WFSX 92.5 FM and 105.9 FM in Fort Myers, WUUB 106.3 FM in West Palm Beach,WAVK 97.7 FM in Key West, WCZR 101.7 FM and WAVW 92.7 FM in Port St. Lucie,and WRSO 810 AM in Orlando.

As both teams prepare to face each other, the atmosphere in Indianapolis is charged with the tension of two franchises seeking redemption. The Dolphins need to overcome their offensive struggles and find a way to score consistently,while the Colts must halt their five-game losing skid. with no clear favorite and both teams ranking near the bottom in key offensive categories, this game serves as a potential turning point or a further confirmation of the struggles these two organizations face in the current NFL landscape.