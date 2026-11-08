Dolphins Week 9 Inactive List: Jalen Tolbert and Jaylen Wright Out Against Lions

Miami Dolphins make key roster adjustments for Week 10 against Detroit. Jaylin Simpson returns while Jalen Tolbert joins injured Jaylen Wright on the inactive list.

The Miami Dolphins have officially announced their inactive list for the critical Week 9 matchup against the Detroit Lions, with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and running back Jaylen Wright joining the list of unavailable players. This roster decision significantly impacts the Dolphins offensive and special teams units as they prepare to face the division rival Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The most immediate change to the active roster involves Tolbert, who was replaced by recent waiver wire acquisition Jared Wayne. Tolbert had started in the Week 8 contest against New England, but the coaching staff has shifted to Wayne to utilize specific skill sets while managing the depth chart for the Detroit game. This substitution marks a primary adjustment to the lineup for the upcoming contest.

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Another notable shift occurs in the defensive backfield where cornerback Jaylin Simpson returns to the active lineup. Simpson takes the spot of Reese Taylor, who had played against New England after returning from a three-game absence due to a quad injury. This rotation highlights the defensive backfield's ongoing depth management and the coaching staff's willingness to make positional adjustments based on current performance.

The absence of Jaylen Wright is felt particularly keenly in the special teams unit. The Dolphins are expected to revert to using Malik Washington as the primary kickoff returner against the Lions. Washington previously held this role before Wright took over duties, and his return aligns with his past performance in the position. The team is also monitoring rookie fifth-round pick Kevin Coleman Jr. as a potential alternative if a different dynamic is needed in the return game.

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Wright's unavailability is a continuation of a difficult season for the running back. He has struggled to find a consistent footing in the NFL, currently averaging a mere 1.9 yards per carry. His reduced role has been exacerbated by the season-ending knee injury to De'Von Achane, which reshaped the Dolphins backfield hierarchy and placed Wright in a backup capacity behind new starter Ollie Gordon II.

Beyond Tolbert, Wright, and Taylor, several other Dolphins are listed as inactive for the contest. These include cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr., guard Christian Haynes, tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, and tight end Justin Joly. The team must manage these absences while maintaining competitive integrity on both sides of the ball against a formidable Lions defense.

On the opposing side, the Detroit Lions face their own personnel challenges with three players ruled out on Friday. Center Cade Mays, cornerback D.J. Reed, and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum are officially inactive. The Lions also have edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, tight end Jackson Meeks, running back Jacob Saylors, and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo on the inactive list.

A significant development for Detroit is the status of running back Sione Vaki. After appearing on the injury report as questionable late in the week, Vaki is expected to be active for the game. This decision provides a boost to the Lions running game as they look to exploit weaknesses in the Dolphins secondary.

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The Lions also dealt a significant blow to their roster by placing linebacker Jack Campbell on injured reserve on Saturday. Campbell suffered a scary neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, adding to the list of challenges Detroit faces. These injuries compound the difficulties the Lions must navigate as they travel to Florida for this crucial divisional matchup.

The Dolphins' recent inactive lists have shown significant volatility, with various players rotating in and out throughout the early part of the season. From Week 2 through Week 8, the team has managed a constantly shifting roster of injuries and roster moves. The current configuration for Week 9 represents the latest adjustment in this ongoing effort to maintain depth and competitiveness.

As the game approaches, the focus will be on how effectively the Dolphins can adapt their offensive and special teams strategies without Tolbert and Wright. The reliance on Washington in the return game and Wayne in the receiving corps will be critical factors in determining the outcome of this high-stakes divisional contest against the Lions.