The Miami Dolphins' 2026 season has gone about as could have been — or maybe should have been — expected considering the massive rebulding project the team unde

Miami Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson intercepts a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Miami Dolphins' 2026 season has gone about as could have been — or maybe should have been — expected considering the massive rebulding project the team undertook this year and with carrying the record amount of dead cap space it is. Because there was a purpose for the roster construction, some pain was to be expected, but there have been some positive developments as well and the Dolphins find themselves in a better spot heading into Week 10 than a lot of other franchises — the Colts, who just released Daniel Jones less than a week after the Dolphins defeated them, stand as one glaring example.

Also read NFL Executives Vote on 2026 Midseason MVP, Coach of the Year, More Awards

The Dolphins currently stand at 1-8, sharing the dubious "honor" of having the worst record in the NFL with the L.A. Chargers and Tennessee Titans, so they really haven't been a ton of highlights. Still, that's not going to stop us from deliver our midseason awards, which we're doing now instead of having the eighth game.

As one would expect from a team with a 1-8 record, it's not like the Dolphins have been inundated with outstanding individual performances so far this season, but several players have had their moments. And picking one player who stands out above the rest is quite the task.

The list of those who would deserve mention includes receiver/returner Malik Washington for all the ways he contributes to the team; linebacker Jordyn Brooks for his steady performances since the first month of the season, and Chop Robinson for his emergence as a high-end end defender over the past month. But applying the very definition of Most Valuable Player, we land on the player who really stepped up when his opportunity arose because of a key injury, the player who was most instrumental in helping the Dolphins record that lone victory, and the player who kept the running game afloat after De'Von Achane went down.

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The great part about this season is that our list of MVP candidates, had we wanted to expand it a little, easily could have included a handful of the 2026 draft pick. At various times so far, Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson, Jacob Rodriguez, Caleb Douglas and Michael Taaffe have stepped up big time and an argument could be made for any of those five to win this award, though Douglas has a harder cause because of the games he missed with his ankle injury.

The player who has impressed us the most actually might be remembered most so far for a Football Follies type of play , but there's an awful lot of good tape there, too. Just like last year at this time when the choice was Patrick Paul, this is a really easy choice.

We should mention that guard Jonah Savaiinaea also had taken a big step forward after a very difficult rookie season, but nothing matchesUnlike the rookies, where there were so many options from which to choose, this basically is a one-man show. The Dolphins did sign a bunch of veteran free agents in the offseason, but most of them were unproven players or reclamation projects.

While the starting lineup regularly has featured six or seven rookies, there's been only veteran newcomer, and that's Josh Uche. And he might be a good candidate even with competition because he's been solid and also has provided veteran leadership, but as it is, it's a no-brainer.

There unfortunately haven't been a ton of those, though we would be remiss not to mention Malik Willis' 77-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller or Willis' TD scramble in the season opener or Malik Washington's catch of a Kyle McCord pass near the sideline against the Colts, but it's another play from the most recent game that stands out. The choice is Malik Washington's TD pass to Jalen Tolbert against the Colts.

We'll give honorable mention here to Taaffe's interception against the Jets for the way he sniffed out that Geno Smith was going to tight end Mason Taylor across the middle and to Johnson's pick-six against the Colts, but we'll go here with another interception from a rookie because of the way he got it and also because it came against Patrick Mahomes, and that's the diving pick by Jacob Rodriguez. Yes, it's been a rough year for special teams, but we have to go here with Jaylen Wright and his long kickoff return against the Raiders in the opener.

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This might be unfair to even bring up considering the low expectations the team carried and the tough schedule the Dolphins faced, but in the interest of being thorough we have to come up with something here and we'll go with the season opener because the Dolphins had their chance after making it a 17-13 score in the third quarter against a Raiders team that has proven after a hot start it wasn't that good after all. We hate to kick a guy when he's down , but the choice here has to be Zane Gonzalez, who missed four field goal attempts and one extra point in his final three games with the team.

It would be easy here to go with any of the plays that produced the season-ending injuries to Achane, Sieler, Phillips and Biggers, but that's too simplistic. A strong contender here might be the sack/strip that resulted in a touchdown for the Colts last week, but instead we'll go with a different angle here and pick the long touchdown pass from Willis to Chris Bell against Minnesota that came off the board because Bell was flagged for having stepped out of bounds before making the catch off the scramble.

The reflex here is to go with the Dolphins currently on pace to set a dubious NFL record for highest completion percentage allowed , but instead we'll go with Miami not having held the lead once in any of their first five games. That was not fun.

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website.

In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between.

The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.