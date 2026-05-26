Dolph Lundgren to Give He-Man Advice in Masters of the Universe

Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren will be giving He-Man some advice in the upcoming film 'Masters of the Universe'. He clarified that his character in the movie will serve as an elder warrior who helps the younger hero, providing him with inspiration and advice.

Dolph Lundgren 's character to give advice to He-Man in Masters of the Universe: star also clarified that he gave "advice" to Nicholas Galitzine's character on screen.

He added that he is playing an individual who gives He-Man some advice at a crucial time in the picture. Later in the interview, Lundgren recalled his reaction to Galitzine's transformation for the movie.

"I thought he looked great on set," the Swedish actor said. "He looked like He-Man, and I think he has the gentleness and compassion that's the other side of strength.





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Masters Of The Universe He-Man Dolph Lundgren Nicholas Galitzine's Transformation Giving Advice Eager

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