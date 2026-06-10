Dolph Lundgren named ambassador for modern pentathlon at 2028 LA Olympics

Action star Dolph Lundgren returns to his roots in modern pentathlon as an ambassador for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, promoting the sport's evolution including a new obstacle course inspired by 'Ninja Warrior.'

Dolph Lundgren , the Swedish actor known for playing the villain Ivan Drago in 'Rocky IV' and the titular hero He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe,' has taken on a new role: ambassador for modern pentathlon at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles .

The Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) announced the appointment, highlighting Lundgren's history with the sport. Lundgren, a martial arts expert, served as the non-competing captain of the U.S. modern pentathlon team at the 1996 Atlanta Games. He also starred in the 1994 film 'Pentathlon,' which centered on the sport. In his new role, Lundgren will promote the multi-discipline event, which has undergone significant modernization in recent years.

Modern pentathlon, originally introduced at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, traditionally comprised fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, running, and shooting. Over the past decade, the running and shooting events were combined into a laser-run format. Now, the equestrian component has been replaced by an obstacle course inspired by the popular television show 'Ninja Warrior' (known as 'Sasuke' in Japan). This change, approved by the UIPM after animal welfare concerns and a desire to increase the sport's appeal, marks a dramatic shift.

The new obstacle course will test athletes' agility, strength, and problem-solving skills, adding a dynamic element to the competition. Lundgren expressed enthusiasm for the evolution, stating that obstacle racing brings 'incredible energy and athleticism while staying true to the unique adaptability and heroism that has always made pentathlon unique.

' The 2028 Los Angeles Games organizers describe modern pentathlon as a 'multidimensional contest' demanding 'unparalleled physical and mental resolve, calm precision under chaotic conditions, and provides spectators with an ever-changing, highly-exciting viewing experience. ' Lundgren's involvement is expected to boost the sport's profile, drawing on his Hollywood fame and his personal connection to pentathlon.

UIPM President Rob Stull said he 'could not think of a better person to define the story of the new, reimagined pentathlon,' noting that Lundgren's journey from pentathlete to Hollywood icon reflects qualities like versatility, resilience, and a willingness to embrace new challenges. Lundgren will help promote the sport globally leading up to the 2028 Games, aiming to make modern pentathlon a must-watch event for new audiences accustomed to high-octane competition





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