Dolores O'Riordan's Iconic Songs 'Linger' and 'Dreams' Are Being Remixed and Popularized Among Hispanic Generations Thanks to A Special Edition of Their Debut Album

The song 'Linger' was the first one written after Dolores O'Riordan joined The Cranberries as their lead singer, co-written with guitarist Noel Hogan, and went on to achieve chart success. Meanwhile, 'Dreams' is a love song that served as the group's debut single and has been covered multiple times.

Linger" and "Dreams," two of the most iconic songs of the 1990s performed by the late Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan and her band, are making waves again three decades later.

Not only does their legacy endure but it continues to grow - now also among new Hispanic generations, thanks to a deluxe edition of their debut album. The special edition includes Spanish mixes of two of the band's most successful songs - performed by young Latin female artists, Bratty and Anasof. Dolores O'Riordan, the band's lead singer, who passed away in 2018, had a fondness for the Latin American community and had great experiences performing in South America.

The song "Linger" was written by her in 1993 and was a major hit for the band. Meanwhile, "Dreams" is a love song that served as the group's debut single in 1992 and remains one of their most remembered and covered hits





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Dolores O'riordan The Cranberries Iconic Songs Deluxe Edition Special Edition Hispanic Generations New Generations Latin Artist Music Remixed Music Cover Songs Being Popularized Music Trend Track Performance Stem Sent

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