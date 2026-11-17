Hundreds of people escorted the casket of late labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta up the steps of the California State Capitol on Monday, paying tribute to her life and decades of advocacy.

Hundreds of people escorted the casket of late labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta up the steps of the California State Capitol on Monday, paying tribute to her life and decades of advocacy.

Hundreds of people escorted the casket of late labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta up the steps of the California State Capitol on Monday, paying tribute to her life and decades of advocacy. From elected officials to everyday citizens, people from all backgrounds marched alongside her one last time.

Also read California Honors Dolores Huerta at Capitol Memorial Ceremony

"For me to walk the same streets that Dolores Huerta used to once walk for other fights was honestly a true honor," attendee Karen Carrillo said. As music and familiar chants echoed through the crowd, supporters gathered at the Capitol ahead of Huerta's arrival. An altar decorated with photographs and flowers served as a focal point for remembrance, while many attendees shared personal stories about their experiences with Huerta.

"She called upon you to do some work. You showed up whether it was in Bakersfield or Salinas or here in Sacramento," attendee Martha Guzman said. Huerta passed away Oct. 28 at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy that reaches deep into the Central Valley and across the country. She co-founded the United Farm Workers alongside César Chávez and helped lead the historic Delano Grape Strike.

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Throughout her life, Huerta advocated for higher wages and improved working conditions for farm workers. Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta will be honored in California on Monday following her death in October. Many of those who joined Monday's ceremony said they were grateful for the opportunity to honor someone whose influence continues to shape social and labor movements.

"I think Dolores Huerta paved the movement for a lot of generations who are still continuing to fight today, but have it a lot easier because of the effort she was able to do during her time," Carrillo said. Robert Pattinson is named the 7th James Bond, taking over the role from Daniel CraigWhen Huerta's casket reached the Capitol, Governor-elect Xavier Becerra stood by as pallbearers carried her into the Capitol Rotunda, where she will lie in honor.

"We had chills being here today," attendee Noemi Flores said. While the gathering focused on saying goodbye, many attendees said Huerta's message and mission must continue.

"We can't stop here. We need to keep going. We need to make sure our kids get a good education," Flores said.

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"They can take everything away from you, but they can't take away what you know, your knowledge, your education and your rights. " Monday's ceremony marked the beginning of a week of events honoring Huerta. A vigil and celebration of life are scheduled later this week in Bakersfield. Robert Pattinson is named the 7th James Bond, taking over the role from Daniel CraigSuspect in custody after report of man with gun triggers lockdown at Walnut HS, deputies say