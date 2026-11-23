The Voice contestants perform Dolly Parton tribute songs in Season 23 finale honoring the late icon Blake Shelton and Dolly Parton legacy.

Contestants on The Voice will honor the late Dolly Parton during the Season 23 finale, which aired on December 19, 2023, celebrating the legendary singer's profound influence on the music industry and her deep connection to coach Blake Shelton. Parton, who passed away in August 2024 at the age of 80, had a significant presence on the NBC singing competition in the past, serving as a guest advisor to all four coaches in 2015 and performing with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus in 2016. She also sang ' I Will Always Love You' remotely on the Season 23 finale in 2023 in honor of Blake Shelton's retirement from the show, setting a precedent for this emotional tribute. Now, her presence will be felt again as the 10 remaining singers cover beloved songs from her deep catalog, showcasing the enduring impact of her artistry on a new generation of performers.

Dolly Parton Tribute Songs Performance Details

The lineup for the tribute features a carefully curated selection of Parton's most iconic tracks, allowing contestants to demonstrate their versatility and emotional depth through her timeless music. Ferryn & Brinkley, a country duo on brand-new coach Riley Green's team, have an especially close connection to Parton, having grown up in her Tennessee hometown and also performing at her Dollywood park and resort before auditioning for the show. Their performance highlights the regional significance of Parton's legacy in Sevierville, where she remains a central figure in the community's cultural identity. The other contestants will also tackle songs that range from her early country hits to her more recent crossover successes, providing a comprehensive overview of her extensive musical repertoire.

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Ferryn & Brinkley shared their admiration for Parton in a statement, noting that many people are unaware of the thousands of songs she has written, as only a handful are mainstream. They described her as an incredible songwriter who never forgot where she was from, with her songs telling the story of her origins. The duo emphasized that Parton was always true to herself and did not try to fit into the standards of country music during her career, stating that she was one of the most kindhearted and genuine human beings on the planet. They added that she did so much for their community and that her legacy continues to influence their lives, expressing that being on this stage to honor her fills their hearts with honor and gratitude.

Coaches and Contestants Share Dolly Parton Impressions

Blake Shelton, who is retiring from The Voice after this season, has always been a vocal admirer of Parton, citing her as the best blueprint for how to be a fearless storyteller and stay true to oneself. He noted that Parton would always tell the truth about life and family with a sense of humor and a whole lot of glamour, inspiring him to write songs about his own life with the same honesty. Another contestant mentioned that while they did not grow up knowing a lot of Parton's music, they realized she was so much more than just a voice, describing her as one of the hardest-working people in the business who wrote her own songs and ran her own business. This contestant also highlighted Parton's intelligence and humor, noting that she could make the whole room laugh within seconds in every interview they watched.

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Other contestants echoed these sentiments, with one mentioning that Parton was a smart businesswoman who never let anyone underestimate her because of how she looked or where she came from. They also admired her kindness and her use of everything she built to help others, such as sending books to millions of kids, describing her as a woman they look up to as a 16-year-old just starting out. Another contestant was amazed by Parton's sense of philanthropy and how easily she moved through social and political groups with so much ease. They also connected with Parton's quote about never trying to be anybody else, using it as a reminder to stay true to who they are as artists and not to make art just to fit in.

The Voice Season 23 Finale Dolly Parton Legacy Impact

The tribute to Dolly Parton serves as a poignant reminder of her lasting impact on the music industry and her ability to connect with audiences across generations. For many of the contestants, performing Parton's songs is not just a musical challenge but a personal journey of discovery and inspiration. They have expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to honor her legacy, noting that the beautiful thing about music is that it can continue people's memories even when they no longer walk this Earth with us. This sentiment was particularly resonant given Parton's remote performance of 'I Will Always Love You' on the Season 23 finale in 2023, which was intended to honor Blake Shelton's retirement from the show.

The performance of 'I Will Always Love You' by Parton in 2023 remains a memorable moment for fans of The Voice, symbolizing the deep bond between the singer and the coaches. Miley Cyrus, who performed with Parton in 2016, also has a special connection to the song, which she originally released in 2013 and spent three weeks at No. 1 starting in September 2013. The contestants singing these songs are carrying forward a legacy of excellence and authenticity, embodying the spirit of Parton's career and her unwavering commitment to her art and her community. As the Season 23 finale concludes, the tribute to Dolly Parton stands as a testament to her enduring influence and the timeless quality of her music.