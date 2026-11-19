Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill delivered an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards, honoring the late singer's legacy and Grammy nominations.

Lainey Wilson delivered a heart-wrenching tribute to Dolly Parton during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards, bringing a star-studded audience to tears. The event took place on Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where Wilson, who was serving as a host alongside Vince Gill, led the emotional performance. The singers took on the daunting task of performing Parton's iconic hit, I Will Always Love You, in a moment that paid homage to the late country legend.

Emotional Performance and Audience Reaction

As Wilson and Gill sang the powerful lyrics of the song, the camera panned across the audience inside the Bridgestone Arena to capture the collective grief of the attendees. Taylor Swift was visibly moved, seen with tears in her eyes during a video that was later shared to the social media platform X. Swift watched the moving performance following the death of Parton at the age of 80 on August 25 after a private battle with cancer. The raw emotion in the room underscored the profound impact the singer had on her peers and fans alike.

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Wilson's Words on Parton's Legacy

At the beginning of the ceremony, Lainey Wilson addressed the crowd directly to set the tone for the night. She expressed that Dolly gave us hope, joy, and heart, emphasizing the spiritual and emotional gifts the icon provided to the world. Wilson continued by noting that Parton lived a life with balanced compassion rooted in a spiritual upbringing. This served as a reminder that we are all God's children who should always be there for one another. She concluded by referring to Parton as a Tennessee angel who is now with the angels, thanking her for all she meant to us and stating we will always love you.

Danielle Parton Wears Custom Tribute Dress

Parton's niece, Danielle Parton, attended the event and honored the late icon by wearing a custom dress that had been created for her aunt. Danielle, who was named the new brand ambassador for Parton's estate, wore a long-sleeved, white dress featuring dazzling gold embellishments and eye-catching tasseled pieces. She completed the look with shiny gold boots and styled her platinum blonde locks into light waves. For a final touch, Danielle accessorized the ensemble with sparkling gold earrings and added a warm blush to her cheeks for a radiant glow.

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History of the Tribute Attire

Shortly before attending the awards ceremony, Danielle opened up about the significance of wearing the outfit during an interview with Taste of Country Nights. She explained to the outlet that the dress had actually been made for her aunt for the song Light Of A Clear Blue Morning. Danielle shared that Dolly had tried it on but did not get to wear it for the purpose it was designed for, making the moment deeply personal. She described the garment as really special, noting that the song was just nominated for a Grammy at the time, adding to the weight of the tribute.

Posthumous Grammy Nominations Highlighted

The tribute also highlighted Dolly Parton's continued musical legacy through her recent work. Parton first released the track I Will Always Love You in 1977, and she recorded the tune for the fourth time earlier this year in January. She had been joined by fellow music artists Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, and Queen Latifah at that session. It was also the last time Parton re-recorded the track before her death, cementing its place in her final artistic contributions.

Award Winners at the 60th CMAs

While the evening was marked by somber reflections on Parton's life, the ceremony also celebrated current achievements in country music. Taylor Swift presented the Lifetime Achievement honor on Monday, following a loss in her only nod. The major winners at the 60th CMAs included Ella Langley, who took home Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year. Other key winners included The Red Clay Strays for Vocal Group of the Year, Stephen Wilson Jr. for New Artist of the Year, and Chris Stapleton for Male Vocalist of the Year. Brooks & Dunn won Vocal Duo of the Year, Charlie Worsham won Musician of the Year, and HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGarth won Musical Event of the Year for McArthur. Song of the Year went to Choosin' Texas, written by Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor.