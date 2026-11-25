CNN will honor Dolly Parton, who died in August at age 80, as the fourth person to receive its award for everyday heroes, presented by Wynonna Judd during the broadcast.

CNN announced on Wednesday, Nov. 25, that the late country music icon Dolly Parton will become the fourth person ever to receive its award, which honors not-so-everyday people dedicated to a lifetime of service. Parton died at the age of 80 in August after briefly battling cancer, according to the network's release.

Wynonna Judd will present the award during the 20th annual CNN special, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates will return as hosts of the broadcast, as previewed in a trailer for the program.

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Why Dolly Parton Was Chosen for the Honor

CNN says Dolly Parton was selected because her philanthropy spanned her entire career. The network cited her efforts to increase literacy, boost graduation rates, support disaster relief and health initiatives, and create jobs.

CNN also said Parton worked to reduce poverty in East Tennessee, the region where she grew up. The network described her as someone who inspired millions with her generous spirit.

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Celebrity Appearances and Tributes on the Broadcast

Jon Bon Jovi, Edward Norton, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are also set to appear on the special to help celebrate the honorees. Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill will perform Parton's song I Will Always Love You at this year's ceremony.

Miley Cyrus responded to a shared Grammy nomination with Parton, describing the recognition as a beautiful way to honor Parton's enormous heart. Cyrus wrote that Parton never made music for recognition, but to make the world a happier place through her songs.

Grammy Nominations and What Comes Next

Parton recently received three new Grammy nominations, including one that Cyrus was able to share. Parton and Cyrus, along with Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire and Queen Latifah, are up for best country duo or group performance for their joint re-recording of Light of a Clear Blue Morning, which was released in January.

CNN will further celebrate Parton's impact and songwriting mastery with a documentary, and the network is also running a viewer-driven contest in which the highest honor of the night, Hero of the Year, is chosen from nominees put forward by viewers. Voting is now open to the public to narrow down the field.