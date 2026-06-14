Dolly Parton’s ‘weekend retreat’ in ‘Danish capital of America’ Solvang goes on the market

A former California retreat tied to country music superstar Dolly Parton has hit the market.

has hit the market for $1,995,000, and the owner hopes the buyer is more than just a real-estate investor.the “Danish capital of America,”Located a short walk from downtown, the building still bears several unmistakable reminders of its famous former owner.

A stained-glass window above the front door spells out “Dolly” alongside her signature butterfly symbol. A plaque mounted on the white fence also identifies it as Parton’s former home, while a miniature windmill stands beside the front house, blending in with Solvang’s Danish-inspired charm. Current owner Cris Lapp, a real estate broker with Black Oak Homes and Mortgages, said he has a specific type of buyer in mind.

Marketing materials describe the house as Parton’s former retreat, calling it a piece of music history and “a rare Hollywood legacy located in the heart of Solvang. ”Country music legend Dolly Parton quietly owned a modest farmhouse. Built in 1920, it includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom front home, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom upper rear unit and a one-bedroom lower unit with a three-quarter bathroom. What makes the home especially intriguing, however, is its connection to one of America’s most recognizable entertainers.

Despite Parton’s larger-than-life public image, the Solvang property remained largely under the radar for years. Reports indicate the singer purchased the home through Dolly Parton Enterprises in 2004 and quietly maintained it as a getaway for nearly a decade. Unlike the sprawling estates often associated with celebrities, the farmhouse is notably modest and understated. Situated on the corner of Alisal Road and Maple Avenue, it appears designed to blend into the neighborhood rather than attract attention.

According to reports, the property featured several privacy-focused touches, including windows that reflected the surrounding scenery, making it difficult for passersby to see inside. Dolly Parton sings during Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine’s luncheon. Among the most unusual is a small “wig room” located in the garage, reportedly inspired by the larger wig-storage setup at Parton’s Tennessee compound.

The long driveway also features a birdhouse replica of a chapel that appears to have been modeled after one found at the Dollywood theme park. Along with the butterfly-themed stained glass, the grounds feature wooden tulips and a whimsical windmill that fit neatly into Solvang’s storybook atmosphere. The connection between the home and Parton was not widely known until years later, when property records and building permits linked the property back to her company.

Solvang, CA on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. The listing arrives as Solvang itself has been drawing attention beyond its tourist appeal.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California Residential Real Estate Santa Barbara

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Streaming This Weekend: 'Beetlejuice' Sequel, 'Joe', and MoreThis weekend, streaming platforms offer a mix of nostalgia, supernatural thrills, and comedic twists. The 'Beetlejuice' sequel, 'Joe', and 'Brantley' are among the most anticipated titles, each offering a unique take on familiar themes.

Read more »

Ohio State Official Visitors: What to Watch For This WeekendOhio State is welcoming a group of official visitors to campus this weekend, including two of the top eight prospects in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2027 class. The Buckeyes are making a concentrated effort to convince Moss to be the final piece of their 2027 offensive line class. While most of the attention around official visit weekends typically centers on the uncommitted prospects, there's no more important task for Ohio State this weekend than keeping Jacobs' commitment to the Buckeyes secure.

Read more »

Judge rules Trump can stage UFC fights on the White House's South Lawn this weekendA federal judge has refused to stop the White House from staging a UFC show this weekend in an elaborate ring already built on the South Lawn to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary — on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday

Read more »

Judge OKs Trump's UFC fights on the White House South Lawn this weekendU.S. District Judge Amit Mehta's ruling allows organizers to use the White House lawn as the venue for Sunday’s planned UFC mixed martial arts event.

Read more »