The country music icon died after a brief battle with cancer in August.

Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton revealed the Grammy winner withdrew from her family as she became “more frail” “I walked through the journey with her, but as she got more and more frail, she didn’t want me to see her that way,” the country singer “She would have been very sad if she was dying and saw me upset, crying.

She was sparing all of us the pain of watching that. ”Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton revealed the country singer stepped back from their family as she became “more frail” before she died. “I walked through the journey with her, but as she got more and more frail, she didn’t want me to see her that way,” Stella told Entertainment Weekly.

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Stella, 77, recalled her and Dolly’s tradition of chatting on the phone every Tuesday for “as long as wanted to talk. ” Stella told the outlet that she has kept the final voicemail Dolly sent her ahead of her death on Aug. 25 at the age of 80.

“She would have been very sad if she was dying and saw me upset, crying,” Stella continued. in July, saying, “It’s not that I feel that they left me or that I lost them. I know exactly where they are.

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” “They’re with Mama and Daddy, so I’m at peace with that,” she added, referring to her parents, Robert Lee Parton and Avie Lee Parton. Stella recalled how she and her sister would talk on the phone every Tuesday. The duo would chat for “as long as wanted to talk. ” Stella has been open about her grief after Dolly’s unexpected death, even revealing on “CBS Mornings” in September that the “9 to 5” singer’sAt the time, Stella told Gayle King that she believed the actress didn’t prioritize her health as much, explaining how she was “always working. ”“Dolly could not bear negative things and she would not have wanted her fans worried about it,” she said.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Dolly Parton's sister Stella Parton revealed the country singer stepped back from their family as she became"more frail" before she died.

“I walked through the journey with her, but as she got more and more frail, she didn’t want me to see her that way,” Stella told Entertainment Weekly.

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"She would have been very sad if she was dying and saw me upset, crying," Stella continued. Stella recalled how she and her sister would talk on the phone every Tuesday. The duo would chat for “as long as wanted to talk. "