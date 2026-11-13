Dolly Parton’s Last Recorded Song Released: Listen to Her Passionate Performance on U2’s ‘Torn’

'Torn,' a duet Dolly Parton made with U2, has been released. It's her last song with original vocals before she died at 80 years old.

Alanis Morissette Slams Ben Affleck for ‘Asking Why I Didn’t Lead With My Sexuality,’ Then Plays Video at Concert of His Head ExplodingOn the song, Parton and Bono sing about what seems to be a metaphor for our country’s politically divided landscape, with Parton at one point delivering, “Nothing hurts a mother more than a family at war.

” BBC Deputy Director-General Says ‘A Lot Has Changed’ After Editing Error That Triggered Trump’s $10 Billion Lawsuit: We’re in a ‘Much Stronger Place’But I know it has to burn me standing this close to the fireI love ’em both and I just feel so tornWhen halfway seems too far to meet, and across the table too hard to reachAre you your brother’s keeper now? Or know what you’re fighting for?

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