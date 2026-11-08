Dolly Parton's Estate Lawsuit Took A Dramatic After Nephew Was Accused Of Waging A 'Campaign Of Threats'

Dolly Parton's nephew's pursuit for money has took sharp turn.

‘s Estate has dropped the lawsuit against the late country star’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, over a month after they filed the initial lawsuit in September.reported that She’s Alive LLC, run by Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, dropped the lawsuit on Nov. 5, after “accusing the country music star’s nephew of waging a ‘campaign of threats’ to extract money from his aunt’s estate.

”, Seaver’s attorney Dominic J. Leonardo said, “Mr. Seaver cares deeply about his Aunt Dolly, her music, her family, and the incredible legacy she left behind. ”“He has made a career out of protecting his aunt while she was alive and remains committed to Dolly and his entire family,” they continued in their statement.

Also read Dolly Parton's Estate Moves to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Nephew and Security Firm

“Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly’s legacy remains entirely untouched. ” The lawsuit was filed a month after Parton’s death on Aug. 25 and accused Seaver of trying to get more money out of the estate.

Seaver worked as Parton’s bodyguard and also ran a security company that looked after several properties.also reported that “The court papers cited a series of text messages from Mr. Seaver, who has described himself as an ‘international arms dealer and mercenary,’ that the suit said alarmed Mr. Nozell and his associates. ” Seaver then allegedly “threatened to start a podcast dedicated to airing grievances and ‘ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships’ to “ruin ‘anyone that has ever betrayed my family.

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'” In response, the courts granted a temporary restraining order that “barred from contacting and coming within 1,000 feet of She’s Alive employees and business partners, as well as entering company properties or interfering with business relationships,” according to E! News.

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness,” he continued in the video. “But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens. ”She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.