Dolly Parton's Estate Files to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Nephew and Former Security Chief

The estate of Dolly Parton has moved to dismiss a lawsuit against her nephew Bryan Seaver, who was previously accused of threatening behavior and extortion by the estate's management company. Seaver, who previously served as head of security, expressed gratitude for ending the dispute to allow the family to grieve peacefully.

Dolly Parton's estate has filed to dismiss a lawsuit brought against the late country singer's nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver. In September, Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, filed a restraining order against Seaver, alleging that he engaged in threatening behavior and posed a risk to the singer's reputation.

Nozell runs She's Alive , a company set up by Parton before her death to manage and protect her business interests. Parton died in August at the age of 80, and Seaver was tasked with announcing his aunt's death in a social media video.

Also read Dolly Parton estate files to dismiss lawsuit against her nephew

But Seaver and staff from the company he runs, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, LLC , were dismissed in September in a letter from SAL stating that they were being immediately terminated from providing any security or other services to properties relating to Parton's trust. Court documents later filed on behalf of SAL alleged that Seaver had engaged in threatening and intimidating behavior, and even claimed that he had begun extorting the estate for money by "invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons and capacity for violence.

" The estate has now filed to drop the suit. While details of the filing are not yet known, attorneys for Seaver told CBS News on Thursday: "Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly's legacy remains completely untouched.

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" Newsweek contacted Seaver's attorneys and Nozell via email for comment. This is a developing story. More to follow. Dolly Parton's estate has filed to dismiss a lawsuit brought against the late country singer's nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver.against Seaver, alleging that he engaged in threatening behavior and posed a risk to the singer's reputation.

Nozell runs She's Alive , a company set up by Parton before her death to manage and protect her business interests. Parton died in August at the age of 80, and Seaver was tasked with announcing his aunt's death in a social media video.

But Seaver and staff from the company he runs, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, LLC , were dismissed in September in a letter from SAL stating that they were being immediately terminated from providing any security or other services to properties relating to Parton's trust. Court documents later filed on behalf of SAL alleged that Seaver had engaged in threatening and intimidating behavior, and even claimed that he had begun extorting the estate for money by"invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons and capacity for violence.

" The estate has now filed to drop the suit. While details of the filing are not yet known, attorneys for Seaver told CBS News on Thursday:"Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly's legacy remains completely untouched. "