Dolly Parton's immersive musical experience expands to the U.K. and Australia, featuring symphonic performances of iconic hits like Jolene and I Will Always Love You.

Dolly Parton's immersive orchestral experience, Threads: My Songs in Symphony, has officially unveiled its 2027 international tour schedule following a successful initial run. The production, managed by Schirmer Theatrical, will kick off its next chapter on January 12 in Rochester, New York, at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. This launch marks the beginning of a sweeping global journey that continues through North America before moving to Europe and concluding in Australia later in the year.

The North American leg of the 2027 tour features key stops in Seattle and Pittsburgh. Following these U.S. performances, the show transitions to the United Kingdom for a highly anticipated series of concerts in March and April. The British schedule includes major venues in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, London, and Birmingham, ensuring broad access for fans across the country.

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After completing the European dates, the tour returns to the United States for performances in Chicago and Baltimore during April and May. Specific venues have been confirmed for these final U.S. dates, including the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore on May 5. This extensive routing demonstrates the growing demand for Parton's multimedia symphonic experience on the world stage.

The global expansion culminates with performances in Australia in July 2027. The tour concludes with a two-show run at the TikTok Entertainment Centre in Sydney on July 22, followed by dates from July 28 to 30 at Hamer Hall in Melbourne. These final stops bring the 2027 world tour to a close, capping off a year of widespread celebration for the country music legend.

Threads: My Songs in Symphony serves as a direct follow-up to the 2025 touring production that first brought Parton's songs and stories to audiences worldwide. Originally premiering with the Nashville Symphony, the show is a co-production with Parton herself. It features an orchestra led by conductor David Hamilton and incorporates original video content where Parton appears on-screen to guide the audience through a visual-musical journey.

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The live performance features a cast of guest vocalists and musicians personally selected by Parton. The setlist includes iconic hits such as Jolene, Coat of Many Colors, and I Will Always Love You, alongside some of Parton's personal favorites. This selection ensures a diverse narrative that captures the warmth and joy associated with her public persona and extraordinary career.

Betsey Perlmutter, senior vice president of Schirmer Theatrical, emphasized the strategic vision behind the tour's expansion. She described the production as a musical celebration designed to connect audiences across the world. Perlmutter stated that taking Threads to major cities globally is a natural evolution of the original vision to capture Parton's singular spirit through her songs.

Ticketing details for the upcoming U.K. shows were revealed earlier this week. Pre-sales for the British dates began on Wednesday, November 18, with the general on-sale scheduled for Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. local time. This early availability reflects the high level of interest from fans eager to secure seats for the international leg of the tour.

In a separate but related theatrical development, the musical adaptation titled Dolly is also preparing for a major milestone. The production, which celebrates Parton's life and career, is set to begin preview performances at the St. James Theatre in New York on December 7. The official opening night is scheduled for January 19, a date that aligns with what would have been Parton's eighty-first birthday.

The Dolly musical stands as a companion piece to the orchestral Threads experience, offering a different format of tribute. While Threads focuses on a symphonic concert structure with multimedia elements, the stage musical offers a traditional theatrical interpretation. Both productions highlight the enduring legacy and versatility of Parton's artistry across different mediums.

Parton passed away in August 2025, as confirmed in recent reports regarding her final public appearances and the posthumous release of tribute projects. These productions now serve as lasting honors to her contributions to music and culture. The global tours and stage adaptations ensure her work continues to reach new audiences in major cities around the world.

The coordination between the Threads tour and the Dolly musical production underscores the scale of the current tribute to Parton. Fans can expect a year filled with high-profile performances in 2027 that celebrate her vast catalog. From symphonic halls in Rochester to entertainment centers in Sydney, the reach of these projects is truly international.

Schirmer Theatrical continues to manage the logistics for both ventures with a focus on quality and accessibility. The company's leadership has expressed pride in bringing these unique experiences to global markets. The success of the initial 2025 run laid a strong foundation for the expanded 2027 schedule and the upcoming New York musical premiere.

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As the dates for the 2027 tour are finalized, attention remains on the cultural impact of these tributes. The inclusion of Parton in video segments and the selection of specific songs by the artist herself add layers of authenticity to the performances. This personal touch is central to the appeal of both the orchestral shows and the stage musical.

The global schedule ensures that fans in the U.S., U.K., and Australia have the opportunity to attend. With venues ranging from historic theaters in New York to modern halls in Melbourne, the productions adapt to local contexts while maintaining their core message. This adaptability is key to the success of the tour's international expansion.

Pre-sale events and general ticket sales are proceeding according to the announced timelines. Fans are encouraged to act quickly given the expected demand for seats in major metropolitan areas. The structured rollout of ticketing information helps manage the influx of interest from Parton's dedicated fanbase worldwide.

The combination of live orchestral performances and pre-recorded multimedia elements creates a unique concert experience. David Hamilton's direction of the orchestra ensures musical excellence is maintained throughout the tour. This technical precision supports the emotional delivery of Parton's timeless songs.

Looking ahead to 2027, the world will see Dolly Parton's legacy celebrated in unprecedented ways. The Threads tour and the Dolly musical represent the pinnacle of tribute productions for the country icon. Their success in 2025 has paved the way for this ambitious global rollout.

The final dates in Australia mark the end of a significant chapter in the tribute's history. Sydney and Melbourne will host the concluding performances, providing a grand finale to the year-long tour. These shows will be watched by fans who have followed the tour's journey across multiple continents.

The announcement of these dates solidifies the 2027 calendar for Parton's estate and production partners. It confirms the continued momentum of her musical legacy posthumously. The integration of new venues and extended schedules reflects the sustained popularity of her work.