Dolly Parton praises the Soul Train Awards tribute performed by Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer with Robert Randolph, calling it a heartfelt celebration of her sister.

Dolly Parton publicly commended the musical tribute paid to her during the 2026 Soul Train Awards ceremony. The country music legend used her social media platform to express deep appreciation for the performances that honored her legacy. She described the event as a genuine celebration rather than a perfunctory obligation.

The highlight of the evening was a cover of the hit song "Jolene" performed by Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer. The duo was accompanied by renowned pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph. Parton stated that the tribute was awesome and expressed her love for how the artists approached the moment. She emphasized that any tribute to her should always be a celebration of life and talent.

Also read Danielle Parton Shares Stage Zero Cancer Diagnosis and Thanksgiving Gratitude After Dolly Parton's Death

Parton Highlights Sincerity And Talent Of Performers

Dolly Parton's statement went beyond simple gratitude, focusing heavily on the emotional quality of the performances. She praised the artists for their talent, beauty, sincerity, and respect for her as both an artist and a human being. She called the tribute "one for the books," indicating its exceptional nature in her career history. She thanked everyone involved in producing the segment for the 2026 Soul Train Awards.

On her social media post, Parton offered specific advice on how to conduct such tributes. She argued that if one is going to do something, it must be done with complete heart and effort. She criticized half-hearted performances by comparing them to unwanted homework assignments. Her comments highlighted the importance of authenticity in honoring someone's legacy.

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Musical Execution And Historical Context Of Tribute

Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer delivered a soulful country duet that resonated with the live audience. Robert Randolph joined them on pedal steel guitar, an instrument with a strong connection to country music history. The performance included a rendition of "Jolene," a song that had cultural significance beyond its original release. The room sang along, demonstrating the universal appeal of the track and the skill of the performers.

The pre-taped event took place at Chicago's Harris Theater earlier in the month. It was televised the morning after the ceremony occurred on Friday night. Host Anthony Anderson spoke during the show about Parton's commitment to the Black community. He noted that proceeds from Whitney Houston's cover of "I Will Always Love You" were returned to that community. Anderson also referenced her vocal support for Black Lives Matter, quoting her stance that all lives matter.

Sister Stella Addresses Final Conversations And Privacy

Parton's sister, Stella, addressed her final conversations with Dolly before the country legend passed away on August 25. Stella shared that the last request Dolly made was for prayer. She spoke to CBS about the family's decision not to release further details regarding the cause of death. The official statement cited a brief battle with cancer, but no specifics were provided publicly.

Stella explained that her sister did not ask the family to withhold information specifically. However, she felt that sharing more details was not her place out of respect. She chose to talk about her love and describe who Dolly was to her personally. Stella maintained that the medical details were Dolly's business and not open for public discussion. This approach allowed the family to focus on celebrating her life and legacy.