In a never-before published essay from On the Records: 80 Musicians on Beloved and Overlooked Albums, the beloved country icon writes about music like a kind of family heirloom, passed down through generations, and tells the story of the making of her mother’s album, Mama Sings.

” but my mama gave me a gift that was far more valuable than a colorful coat. She gave me the gift of music. As far back as I can remember, Mama loved to sing—at church, at family get-togethers, and most of all to her children.

Her love of music came naturally; she had inherited it from her parents, her grandparents, and all the way back to Wales, where her family, the Owens, came from. Most of all, she inherited her love of music from her father, the Rev. Jake Owens. Grandpa Owens was a singer, songwriter, musician, and music teacher, in addition to being a full time Pentecostal preacher.

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He and my grandma Rena raised eight children, and all of them took to music in one way or another. So, it was a natural thing that Mama shared her love of music with her children. She especially loved the old mountain songs—ballads that reached all the way back to the British Isles, popular songs from the 1800s that mountain people had made their own and, of course, beloved hymns.

So, when my uncle Louis Owens, Porter Wagoner, and I opened Fireside Recording Studio in Nashville in 1973, both my uncle Louis and I knew we had to get Mama in the recording studio to capture her songs on tape. Working with just a guitarist and an autoharp player, Mama recorded her own versions of some of her favorite songs. The plan was to release an album, but for one reason or another, it never happened.

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Fortunately, my uncle Louis saved all the tapes, and when he passed away, his son Richie, who has always loved our family history and heritage, decided to clean them up and get them released. Many of them are well-known tunes, but you may know them under different titles. Like all mountain singers, Mama preferred to call songs by the name she’d learned them under, and we decided that that was the way we needed to present them to you.

If you’ve ever wondered where my music came from, this album tells the story, and I am so proud, happy, and honored to have shared this music and my mama’s voice with you. On the Records: 80 Musicians on Beloved and Overlooked Albums by Brian Beck. Essay copyright © 2026 by Dolly Parton. Book copyright © 2026 by Brian Beck.

Published in the United States by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Natalie Wood’s Daughter Says Her Movie Star Mom Was Not “Tragic or Doomed…. She Had a Wonderful Life. ” Natasha Gregson Wagner was 11 years old when her mother, Natalie Wood, died.

We spoke with her about the scent of gardenias from her childhood, a house where Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn used to visit, and why she refuses to let her mother’s story be told as a tragedy. The Queen of All Media needs no introduction. But she could use a few extra minutes to read just one last page.

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