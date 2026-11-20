Spotify and the RIAA honored Dolly Parton's catalog with plaques for Jolene and There Was Jesus, accepted by her niece on behalf of the estate.

Dolly Parton's music was recognized on Friday with two industry plaques. Spotify marked Parton's hit Jolene for surpassing 1 billion streams on the music streaming platform, while the Recording Industry Association of America, known as the RIAA, honored the double-Platinum status of There Was Jesus, her collaboration with Zach Williams.

Parton's niece, Danielle Parton, accepted both accolades on behalf of The Dolly Parton Estate during a meeting at Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum. The museum is located in Dolly Parton's Songteller Hotel in downtown Nashville, and the presentation took place the same day the 2026 CMA Awards kicked off with an emotional tribute to Parton.

Also read Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill Honor Dolly Parton at 60th CMA Awards

Jolene Passes One Billion Spotify Streams

Jolene has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. The song was a No. 16 hit on the Hot Country Singles chart in 1974, and it was entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.

Spotify's chief public affairs officer, Dustee Jenkins, presented the Jolene billions plaque. Jenkins appeared alongside Spotify's Nashville-based and Global Music team members, including Ashley Graver, Jackie Augustus, Katie Studley, Monica Damashek and Tim Foisset.

Advertisement

Several artists have covered Jolene over the years, including The White Stripes, Olivia Newton-John and Miley Cyrus. Beyonce also included a lyrically revamped version of the song on her Grammy-winning album.

Spotify's Billions Club is a small group. Fewer than 25 country songs have reached it on the platform, which places Jolene among a rare set of country tracks that have passed that streaming threshold.

There Was Jesus Earns RIAA Double-Platinum Plaque

The RIAA presented a double-Platinum plaque for There Was Jesus on the same day as the Jolene presentation. The recording officially reached double-Platinum status on Oct. 6.

Jackie Jones, the RIAA's senior vice president of artist and industry relations, presented the organization's plaque celebrating the song. Parton and Williams released the track in 2019, and it reached No. 1 on the Christian Airplay chart.

Advertisement

There Was Jesus also earned a Grammy win for best contemporary Christian music performance/song. In 2024, Williams and Parton collaborated again on the song Lookin' for You.

Artists and Family React to the Honors

Miley Cyrus reacted to the shared Grammy nod with Parton, describing it as 'A Beautiful Way to Honor Her Enormous Heart'. Cyrus has also recorded her own cover of Jolene, which is among the versions the song has received over the years.

Bono said Parton 'Sang Herself to Some Other Place' on the new U2 song Torn. He described the track as feeling like a prayer for America.

Danielle Parton wrote in a social media post that she was honored to accept the awards on behalf of Dolly Parton at the museum. She added that Parton's music will live on forever.