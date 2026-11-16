Dolly Parton earns three posthumous Grammy nominations, two in the same category

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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews.in August at 80, earned three posthumous nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards. Two of those nominations are in the Best Country/Duo Group Performance category.

These collaborative nominations also earned nods for Zac Brown, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, and Queen Latifah. The Zac Brown Band is nominated alongside Parton for their collaboration, “Butterfly,” which is featured on the band’s 2025 album,. Brown has been using Parton’s recorded vocals in his recent live shows, “dueting” with her on stage.

Also read Dolly Parton Lands Three Posthumous Grammy Nominations

He also performed the song during the recent Parton tribute special,In January of this year, for her 80th birthday, Parton also recruited a long list of collaborators to join her in re-recording her song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” originally on her 1977 LP. It was released as a charity single to raise funds for pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Nashville, and included Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, and Queen Latifah.

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The nomination also gave Latifah her first Grammy nod in country music. Parton is also nominated for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her 2025 memoir,. These nods bring Parton’s Grammy tally up to 58 nominations, with 10 wins over the course of her career. Most recently, she took home the award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song in 2021 for “There Was Jesus.

” Parton won her first Grammy at the 21st Annual Awards in 1979 for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for “Here You Come Again. ” Two of her songs, “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.