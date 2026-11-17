A new music book by Dolly Parton and 80 artists reveals overlooked albums and personal favorites, offering fans a curated guide to underrated recordings across genres.

Dolly Parton and a global roster of 80 celebrated musicians have joined forces to create a new literary collection that celebrates overlooked and underrated recordings from across the music industry. The project, written by Brian Beck with Piotr Orlov, serves as a comprehensive guide for music enthusiasts, inviting fans to discover hidden gems through the eyes of the artists who hold them in the highest regard.

Parton, the legendary country music icon, contributed a deeply personal essay that traces her musical roots back to her upbringing in the Appalachian Mountains. She recalled a specific memory from 1973 when she invited her mother to Fireside Recording Studio in Nashville to record traditional songs that were close to her heart. Although that particular recording session did not result in an album release at the time, the tapes were eventually published posthumously in 2024, preserving her mother's voice and heritage for future generations.

Also read Dolly Parton Lands Three Posthumous Grammy Nominations

Contributors and Their Chosen Albums

The collection features a diverse array of contemporary and classic artists who have each selected a specific album or recording they believe deserves greater critical attention. Among the notable contributors is Billie Eilish, who chose The Dø, while Finneas selected Feist. Brian Eno contributed a piece on The Consolers, and Chris Stapleton highlighted the work of Tim O'Brien and Darrell Scott, showcasing his appreciation for traditional bluegrass and folk influences.

Other significant figures in the music world have also lent their insights to the book. Laufey shared her admiration for Chet Baker, while Justin Vernon of Bon Iver discussed Paul Pena. Sonny Rollins focused on Fats Waller, Angélique Kidjo on Bella Bellow, and Erykah Badu on Prince. Each artist provides a unique perspective on why these specific recordings have left a lasting impact on their own creative journeys.

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Beyond Dolly Parton's Family Legacy

While the book is anchored by Parton's heartfelt contribution, it also touches on broader cultural moments within the music industry. For instance, recent discussions have included praise from pop star Kelly Clarkson regarding The Voice contestant Kyle Davis, whom she described as a born storyteller following his performance of a Keane cover. These diverse threads illustrate the wide spectrum of talent and storytelling that the book aims to highlight, connecting established legends with emerging voices.

Written by Brian Beck with Piotr Orlov, the collection offers music fans a chance to discover underrated recordings through the artists who adore them. The book serves as both a tribute to the enduring power of music and a practical guide for listeners looking to expand their horizons beyond mainstream charts. It emphasizes the importance of personal connection to music, showing how certain albums can shape an artist's identity and influence their work over decades.

Impact on Music Discovery and Culture

The release of this book marks a significant contribution to music literature, offering a curated selection of tracks that might otherwise remain unnoticed by casual listeners. By leveraging the influence of stars like Dolly Parton, Billie Eilish, and Chris Stapleton, the project brings unprecedented visibility to these hidden gems. It encourages a deeper engagement with music history, prompting fans to explore the origins and inspirations behind their favorite contemporary sounds.

This collaborative effort underscores the timeless value of music as a cultural connector, bridging generations and genres. From Parton's Appalachian roots to the modern pop sensibilities of Eilish, the book celebrates the universal language of song. It invites readers to not only listen but to appreciate the stories behind the recordings, fostering a greater understanding of the artistic processes that shape our musical landscape.

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As the music industry continues to evolve, initiatives like this remind us of the importance of preserving and promoting diverse musical heritage. The book stands as a testament to the power of shared passion and the enduring legacy of those who dare to explore the less-traveled paths of music. It is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to deepen their appreciation for the art form, offering a rich tapestry of insights from some of the most respected names in the industry today.