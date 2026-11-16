Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus join Reba McEntire for a 2026 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance honoring the late icon's legacy and raising funds for pediatric cancer research.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have officially secured a nomination for Best Country Duo /Group Performance at the upcoming 2027 Grammy Awards. This recognition arrives after the official nomination list went live on Monday, November 16. The duo competes for the award alongside Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire.

The track in question is their collective cover of Light of a Clear Blue Morning. The song was originally released in January to commemorate Parton eightieth birthday. It serves as a tribute to Parton extensive musical career and her enduring influence on the country music genre.

Also read Dolly Parton Lands Three Posthumous Grammy Nominations

Cyrus revealed the nomination on social media by sharing a black-and-white photograph celebrating the honor. The singer and actress also posted a video clip showing her recording vocals in the studio. This visual documentation provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the collaborative process. It highlighted the dedication required to produce the tribute track.

Cyrus wrote a heartfelt message about her godmother and mentor. She mentioned that Parton gifted her a vinyl copy of the song a couple of Christmases ago. Parton knew Cyrus would appreciate having an original recording. Cyrus called Parton one of the greatest songwriters the world has ever known.

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The Grammy nomination also extends to Parton twice this cycle. She received a separate nod for her guest appearance on Zac Brown Band single Butterfly. Additionally, her narration of her book Star of the Show earned a spot in Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording. This dual recognition highlights her professional achievements across multiple artistic mediums.

Beyond the awards, the cover song supported a vital charitable cause. Proceeds from the track went toward pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt Monroe Carell Jr. Children Hospital. This cause remains close to Parton heart. The song represents more than just industry accolades.

Cyrus described the nomination as a beautiful way to honor Parton enormous heart. She emphasized that Parton never created music solely for recognition. Her primary motivation was always to make the world a happier place. Cyrus expressed her love for Aunt Dolly and congratuulated the other women in the category.

The 2027 Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 7. This date provides a clear timeline for the announcement of winners. The awards season continues to be highly competitive across all genres. Artists are preparing for what promises to be a memorable night.

Raye leads the upcoming ceremony nominations with a total of 11 nods. She is followed closely by Rosalia, who has received nine nominations. These statistics indicate a fiercely competitive field for the upcoming awards. The high number of nods for these artists suggests a strong year for their respective work.

The collaboration between Parton and Cyrus marks a significant moment in country music history. Their ability to honor a legacy while supporting a vital cause demonstrates music power. The partnership connects generations and supports important social initiatives. It stands as a testament to their enduring professional bond.

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Cyrus added that she misses Parton calling on big days like this. She feels her presence in every moment despite the passage of time. This personal note underscores the deep emotional connection between the two artists. Their shared history adds depth to their public achievements.

The pair previously collaborated on a joint version of Cyrus hit Wrecking Ball. They also worked together on Rainbowland from Cyrus album Younger Now. These previous projects show a consistent pattern of successful artistic partnership. The current nomination builds on that established history of excellence.

Industry observers note that this nomination boosts the visibility of charitable music projects. It highlights how artists can leverage their platforms for social good. The recognition reinforces the idea that music can drive meaningful change. This trend is likely to influence future collaborative efforts.

The 2027 Grammys will continue to showcase diverse talent from around the world. The nomination list reflects the breadth of creativity in the current music landscape. Fans are eagerly awaiting the final results on February 7. The event promises to celebrate the best in musical performance and storytelling.

This nomination adds another prestigious honor to Parton long list of awards. It cements her status as a legendary figure in the music industry. For Cyrus, it validates her ability to honor her roots while evolving as an artist. The win would mark another milestone in their shared career journey.