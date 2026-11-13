Dolly Parton and Bono Release Posthumous Duet 'Torn'

Dolly Parton and Bono released a new duet titled 'Torn' following the country legend's death at age 80 on August 25. The heartfelt ballad highlights their creative partnership and her lasting legacy.

The music world received a poignant farewell on Friday, November 13, with the release of a new duet titled 'Torn' between Irish rock legend Bono and the late country music icon Dolly Parton. The heartfelt ballad, which serves as the closing track on the new record, explores the emotional turmoil of a family torn apart by impossible choices. Parton's haunting vocals deliver lines that capture deep personal conflict, noting the difficulty of choosing between two loved ones while standing dangerously close to a fire. This release marks a significant moment in the ongoing mourning of the industry following her passing.

The Creation Of The Final Duets

Before her death, Dolly Parton had long planned a surprise for her fans to ensure her artistic legacy would endure. She recorded and securely stored this new song approximately a decade ago at her Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The track was not originally conceived as a collaboration between the two artists; Bono initially reached out to Parton for a side project inspired by Irish folk music. However, the creative direction shifted when she presented him with 'Torn' and invited him to help shape its final form. This late-career collaboration resulted in a piece that reflects both of their artistic strengths.

Also read U2 Posthumous Collaboration with Dolly Parton Released

Artists Reflect On Her Vocal Power

Bono expressed profound admiration for Parton's vocal abilities during the recording process, stating that he could not believe the performance came from an 80-year-old woman. He noted that her delivery was very moving and described the experience of interacting with such a significant cultural figure as deeply intimate. Following her death, Parton's representatives shared that she loved the final version of the duet. She was reportedly so proud of her vocal performance and the overall recording, feeling thrilled with how it turned out despite initial nervousness that she might have been uncomfortable with the arrangement.

Death And Official Tribute Statements

Dolly Parton died peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 80. A statement from her representatives described her as a global icon and humanitarian who made an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her legacy is defined by love, compassion, and resilience, with a seven-decade career that inspired multiple generations of artists and fans. Her representatives emphasized that her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages and that her extensive philanthropic work will have a lasting impact on society.

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Legacy Of Rhinestone And Kindness

The official tribute highlighted Parton as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting but also through her wit, warmth, and kindness. Bono echoed these sentiments in his own reflections, recalling a rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see. He noted that while she is no longer physically present, her presence remains palpable through her songs. The sobriety of losing such a figure is offset by the enduring power of the music she leaves behind, which continues to make listeners feel like part of her extended family.

Continuing Impact On Global Culture

The release of 'Torn' ensures that Parton's artistic output continues to evolve even after her passing. Her work as a singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author has created a multifaceted legacy that transcends musical genres. The collaboration with Bono specifically bridges the gap between country music and international rock, showcasing her universal appeal. As fans process this final gift, the story of her life remains one of profound creativity and generous spirit, anchoring her place in cultural history for decades to come.