Dollar Index Hits 103.39 as December Fed Rate Hike Becomes Near-Certain

The US Dollar Index reaches its highest level since April 2025 at 103.39, driven by stronger October payroll and inflation data that make a December Federal Reserve rate hike almost inevitable.

The United States Dollar Index reached 103.39 by Friday, marking a 1% weekly gain and its highest level since April 10, 2025. This surge follows a release of US economic data that significantly exceeded analyst expectations, causing markets to price in a near-certainty of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in December. The stronger readings on employment and inflation have shifted the monetary policy outlook, making a 25-basis-point hike to the 4.00-4.25% range the base case for investors.

Strongest Dollar Rally Since April 2025

The Dollar Index climbed 0.2% on Friday to close at 103.39, consolidating levels it first breached on Wednesday. This movement represents a substantial shift in currency valuations against a basket of six major US trading partner currencies. The Euro slipped to $1.1027 from a previous close of $1.1055, reflecting a weekly decline of approximately 1% as capital flows toward dollar-denominated assets. The strengthening greenback is directly linked to the hot US economic printouts that surprised economists on both the labor and inflation fronts.

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October Payrolls and Inflation Beat Forecasts

The primary catalyst for this market repricing was the release of October employment and consumer price data. Non-farm payrolls rose by 165,000, vastly outpacing the consensus forecast of 65,000 and indicating a labor market that is tightening rather than cooling. Simultaneously, the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.1% in October, down from 4.2% in September. Consumer price inflation also proved stickier than anticipated, with monthly CPI rising 0.4% versus the 0.3% expected, while core inflation held steady at 0.3%.

Market Expectations Shift Toward Hawkish Fed

Data from the CME Group shows that 89.4% of analysts now expect the Federal Reserve to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points in December. This projection pushes the target rate into the 4.00-4.25% range, moving away from the previously building market bias for rate stability. Some analysts are even discussing the possibility of a larger 50-basis-point move, which would lift rates to the 4.25-4.50% range. Such a scenario indicates that policymakers may be perceived as being behind the curve on inflation control.

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Bank of America Strategist Highlights Ideal Conditions

Alex Cohen, a strategist at Bank of America, noted in a Bloomberg interview that current conditions for the dollar are close to ideal. He pointed to the combination of a resilient labor market and persistent inflation readings as key drivers. The widening differential between US rates and those of other major economies tends to pull investment capital toward the dollar, reinforcing the currency's strength. European exporters may see a modest tailwind in price competitiveness, but importers face higher costs due to the weaker euro.

Government Shutdown Limits Full Inflation View

While monthly data provided strong signals, annual inflation figures were not published due to the 2025 US government shutdown. The Federal Reserve relies heavily on year-on-year comparisons to assess whether price growth is returning to its target, so this data gap creates a partial view of the economic landscape. The December Federal Reserve meeting remains the next critical decision point for currency direction. Market participants will watch subsequent data releases to determine if this week's hot prints were a temporary anomaly or a sustained trend.