Fortnite adds Doki Doki Literature Club skins for Sayori, Natsuki, Yuri, and Monika. Players can buy outfits with V-Bucks or get Monika free with the Plus version.

Fortnite has officially launched the Doki Doki Literature Club crossover event, making all four iconic character skins available in the Item Shop today. Players can immediately purchase the Sayori, Natsuki, and Yuri outfits using V-Bucks to customize their avatars across every game mode. This integration allows the massive battle royale audience to embody the beloved classmates from the acclaimed psychological horror visual novel.

The Monika outfit operates on a unique access model that rewards existing fans of the original game. Players who currently own Doki Doki Literature Club Plus on the Epic Games Store or the Epic Games Mobile app have already received the Monika Outfit in their Fortnite Locker. This free digital cosmetic serves as a direct reward for purchasing the enhanced version of the visual novel, linking the two platforms seamlessly.

Also read Trump spends Thanksgiving at golf club, accuses Commerce Department of releasingfake economic numbers

For players who wish to acquire the complete quartet, a specific bundle is available in the shop. This package includes the Sayori, Yuri, and Natsuki outfits in a single transaction, streamlining the collection process for those who want the full set. The standalone skins and the bundle are now live, providing immediate options for fans who want to add these distinct designs to their inventory.

Coinciding with the skin launch, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is currently offered at a significant discount on digital storefronts. The game is available for 33% off on both the Epic Games Store and mobile platforms until December first. This promotional pricing provides a timely opportunity for new players to explore the title while taking advantage of the ongoing crossover event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Epic Games Store version of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus also received a free update today to enhance the PC experience. This update introduces full controller support and achievements, alongside additional gallery art imported from the mobile version. General optimizations were also implemented to improve overall performance and usability for all users.

The original Doki Doki Literature Club visual novel quickly became one of the highest-rated titles of all time since its release. The critically acclaimed psychological horror game has cultivated a tremendous community worldwide and has surpassed thirty million downloads globally. This massive popularity has driven the demand for the current Fortnite integration, bridging the gap between indie horror and mainstream battle royale.

The 2021 release of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus brought the original game to consoles with remastered visuals and new content. This enhanced version was subsequently released on iOS and Android devices over the past year, expanding its reach to mobile gamers. The current Fortnite skins allow players to engage with these characters in a new, interactive way that highlights the enduring legacy of the series.