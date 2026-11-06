Doja Cat Confirms Cocaine Use and Self-Hate on Jennifer Hudson Show While Defending Mars Microbes and Tangible Ghosts

Doja Cat shares rapid-fire opinions on Mars microbes, plane etiquette, ghosts and group chat sizes, and reflects on her fourth grade alter ego Michael.

Doja Cat opened up about heavy personal topics including cocaine use, struggling with alcohol, and dealing with self-hate during a wide-ranging interview on the Jennifer Hudson Show. The rapper and singer framed the candid discussion as a reminder that no one is indestructible. Her appearance combined serious confessions with a rapid-fire segment that covered everything from astrobiology to travel habits.

The conversation touched on Doja Cat's latest album, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in the month before the interview. She explained that the collection was inspired by love and aimed to explore the more visceral parts of relationships. Specifically, she named jealousy as one of those hardships, noting that she is capable of it but does not believe it is healthy.

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During a lighter segment, Doja Cat addressed the eternal question of whether there is life on Mars. She stated that she cannot confirm its existence, a stance she shared with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. She added that while she believes there might be life elsewhere in the universe, Mars would likely only host microbes if anything were present.

Doja Cat also brought up tardigrades, commonly known as water bears, when discussing the red planet. She described them as extremely hardy microscopic animals that scientists think could endure aspects of Mars' harsh climate under certain conditions. When she mentioned to host Jennifer Hudson that these creatures have already visited Earth, the reaction was visibly creepy for the audience.

The artist was also hesitant when asked about the etiquette of removing shoes on a plane. She said the answer depends on where you are and what your vibe is. Her verdict on going barefoot was clear, however. If you have no socks on, the answer is a definitive no.

Doja Cat offered specific numbers for group chat sizes during the rapid-fire questions. She said 20 people in a group chat is too many. She added that 15 is also too many, but 12 is about right. These practical tips gave the interview a lighthearted feel even as it moved into more serious territory.

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When the topic shifted to the supernatural, Doja Cat said she does not believe in ghosts. She admitted that she does not care for them and is not afraid of them. She dislikes the way Hollywood has turned ghosts into a familiar genre device where every scary movie follows the same exact pattern.

She described that pattern by imagining a character reacting to a strange sound. The ghost-based twist is dismissed almost as quickly as it appears. Her comments suggested that she finds the formula predictable rather than frightening. Her criticism focused on storytelling choices rather than the idea of horror itself.

When Hudson asked what Doja Cat would like ghosts to do instead, she answered firmly that they should be tangible. She added that if ghosts were materialized, she could punch them. That would be scary because it would mean the ghost could punch her back. The answer drew a laugh and showed her sense of humor.

In a final lighting round query, Doja Cat was asked what single song she could listen to for the rest of her life. She chose her new track One More Time. She said that when she sings it, the vocal position feels more tailored to her voice. It feels more on-point than any other song she has ever recorded.

Doja Cat also revealed how her fourth grade alter ego, Michael, helped shape her sensibility as an artist. At that age, she wanted to be a boy. She would show up to school in what she called boy garb. That look included Dickies pants, an oversized T-shirt, sneakers, and a hat.

Her teachers respected the choice for two weeks. Doja Cat said that after that period, she decided she no longer wanted to be Michael. Although her Michael style now belongs to the past, she said the alter ego remains deep in her spirit. It sometimes appears on her TikTok feed from time to time.

She framed this ongoing connection to her childhood self as a part of her identity rather than a passing phase. The discussion about Michael connected to her broader reflections on identity and growth throughout the interview. It highlighted how her past experiences influence her current artistic expression.

The interview with Jennifer Hudson provided a comprehensive look at Doja Cat's current mindset. It balanced personal confessions about her struggles with playful insights into her preferences. The rapid-fire segment covered a broad range of topics from science to social habits.

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Her candid responses set the tone for the rest of the interview. They revealed how she thinks about science, fear, personal style, and her creative process. The combination of serious topics and lighthearted questions made for a compelling viewing experience.

Doja Cat's discussion of her album themes tied back to her personal confessions. She connected her exploration of relationship hardships to the self-hate and jealousy she admitted to feeling. This honesty connected the artistic content of her work to her personal life.

The appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show served as a platform for Doja Cat to share unfiltered thoughts. It allowed her to address public curiosity about her life while also entertaining fans with her unique perspective. The interview highlighted her ability to navigate both heavy and light subjects with ease.

Fans of Doja Cat received a multifaceted look at her personality and artistic vision. The blend of astrological facts, travel tips, and personal stories offered something for every viewer. It reinforced her status as a versatile artist who is not afraid to be vulnerable.

The discussion about Mars and tardigrades showcased her interest in scientific topics. Her view on the potential for microbial life reflected a cautious but open-minded approach to the unknown. This scientific curiosity added another layer to her public persona.

Her opinions on group chat sizes and plane etiquette resonated with everyday experiences. These relatable comments provided a break from the more intense personal revelations. They demonstrated her ability to connect with audiences on a common level.

The interview concluded with Doja Cat's reflection on her music and alter ego. She emphasized the importance of her past influences on her current success. The mention of Michael served as a reminder of her journey and growth as an artist.

Overall, the appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show was a significant moment for Doja Cat. It provided a platform for both personal confession and public entertainment. The interview will likely be remembered for its candidness and wide-ranging topics.