Doja Cat Stuns in Inflatable Dress at MAC Launch in Paris

Doja Cat recently spoke about her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis, explaining how she uses coping mechanisms in her daily life. The singer, 30, is launching a new limited-edition lip kit with MAC, tied to her ongoing Tour Ma Vie world tour. She completed the bold look with sheer green knee-high socks, a black and white headpiece and a bold face of makeup.

Doja Cat ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived for the launch of her MAC collaboration in Paris on Monday. The singer, 30, wore an outlandish inflatable dress for the event at Sephora on the Champs Elysees.

The sheer number flashed her white thong and also featured faux nipple piercings and lipstick kisses. She completed the bold look with sheer green knee-high socks, a black and white headpiece and a bold face of makeup. Doja is MAC's global ambassador, launching a new limited-edition lip kit tied to her ongoing Tour Ma Vie world tour.

The new Doja Cat Gorgeous Nude Lip Kit continues the partnership between the artist and the brand, following an earlier drop inspired by her signature VMAs red lip. Doja Cat ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived for the launch of her MAC collaboration in Paris on Monday. The singer wore an outlandish inflatable dress for the event at Sephora on the Champs Elysees.

It comes after Doja explained how her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis has meant she has found it hard to trust her romantic partners. The singer first spoke about her BPD diagnosis in March, admitting she has been 'struggling' and has been in therapy for years. In a new interview with ELLE UK, the star has spoken in more depth about how she's had to use coping mechanisms in her every day life.

'If I have a boyfriend and he leaves just to run errands, my brain thinks he's breaking up with me,' she explained of her BPD, which is a mental health condition that causes symptoms such as 'mood swings, anger and impulsiveness. ' 'I have to scrape against it and teach myself that that's not happening to me. I'm safe.

' BPD is 'a mental health condition that affects the way people feel about themselves and others, making it hard to function in everyday life,' according to the Mayo Clinic. Doja also explained how she intentionally puts up walls while also feeling vulnerable: 'There are little things I do to make people think I don't care, or that I don't feel anything.

' 'I do those things on purpose to feel tough. And I am tough. But I'm not that tough. It is a mask.

' The singer first spoke about her BPD diagnosis in March, admitting she has been 'struggling' and has been in therapy for years. Doja is Mac's global ambassador, launching a new limited-edition lip kit tied to her ongoing Tour Ma Vie world tour. She completed the bold look with sheer green knee-high socks, a black and white headpiece and a bold face of makeup and was showered with rose petals.

Doja recently admitted she was a 'serial dater' and was last linked to actor Joseph Quinn, with whom she was first spotted in London in August 2024. Doja said she was excited to bring her show to UK fans, gushing that the 'enthusiastic' London crowd makes it one of her favourite places to perform, but she confessed she is also looking forward to a long post-tour break.

'I think I want to take three years off,' she told ELLE UK. 'I want to just do whatever. ' 'I might do another mural. ' 'I'm going to furnish this whole upper area of my house because there's literally nothing in here and there's been nothing in here for four years or five.

' The busy star released her fifth album in September, which featured a heavy '80s influence. Vie debuted at number 4 on the US Billboard 200





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Doja Cat MAC Borderline Personality Disorder Tour Ma Vie Lip Kit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Monaco Grand Prix: Antonelli Stuns with Pole Position as Russell Struggles and Hamilton Eyes Ferrari BreakthroughThe Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session saw a major upset as Kimi Antonelli took his first pole position, leaving championship favourite George Russell far behind. Lewis Hamilton secured third for Ferrari, keeping his hopes alive for a historic first win with the team, while Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre were among the stars watching from the sidelines.

Read more »

World Cup kicks off under health watch as AI heats up and ancient Rome stunsWorld Cup crowds spark outbreak tracking as AI tensions rise and ancient Rome’s roads get a stunning reboot

Read more »

Coleen Rooney Stuns in White Bikini During Formentera Getaway Amid Rebekah Vardy's Public StatementColeen Rooney enjoyed a relaxed beach day in Formentera with husband Wayne and friends, showcasing a chic white bikini and a luxury Chanel handbag. The outing followed Rebekah Vardy's reflective social media post about reclaiming her voice after facing backlash over her ITV show, a narrative intertwined with their past legal dispute.

Read more »

Doja Cat Makes Bold Statement at MAC Launch in Paris, Opens Up About BPDSinger Doja Cat turned heads in an inflatable dress at the MAC cosmetics launch in Paris while discussing her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis and upcoming tour break.

Read more »