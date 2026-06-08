Doja Cat’s sheer latex look has it all: Faux piercings, inflated sleeves and lipstick kisses

The singer and MAC brand ambassador turned her appearance into performance art.

Leave it to Doja Cat to turn a press appearance into performance art. For a visit to a Sephora store in Paris as part of her partnership with MAC Cosmetics on Monday, the singer turned her sheer latex outfit into a blank canvas for the brand’s iconic red lipstick.

Featuring faux piercings at the nipples, a ruffled hem and oversized puff sleeves, Doja’s look definitely turned heads on the Champs-Élysées. The “Say So” songstress’ wild look also included matching green latex thigh-high stockings, polka-dotted fingerless gloves and a black-and-white fascinator. Durig the event, she invited fans wearing bright red MAC lipstick to kiss her dress.

Doja’s bright white thong and matching bralette played peekaboo beneath her second-skin mini.invited fans to kiss her entire bodyAs for her own glam for the outing, Doja opted for turquoise winged eye makeup, bold blush and scarlet lipstick. The singer took a decidedly different approach to latex dressing for May’s Met Gala, wearing Saint Laurent.





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