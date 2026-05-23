Doja Cat's Racy Display and Tour Ma Vie World Tour

Doja Cat, the American songstress, put on a very racy display as she stepped out for retail therapy in Manchester on Friday, just 24-hours ahead of her gig in the city. She left little to the imagination as she went braless beneath a racy pink cut-out top which showcased ample cleavage and abs. She completed the look with a pair of striking leopard print pedal pushers with a chain wrapped around her waist from which dangled cuddly toys. Doja Cat, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, shielded her eyes behind huge shades and strutted her stuff in pink Louis Vuitton kitten heels. Following her Manchester gig, the singer continues on her epic Tour Ma Vie world tour, with more UK dates before heading to Europe and the US and concluding with a night at Madison Square Garden in November. It comes after Doja explained how her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis has meant she has found it hard to trust her romantic partners.

Doja Cat put on a very racy display as she stepped out for a spot of retail therapy in Manchester on Friday, just 24-hours ahead of her gig in the city.

The American songstress, 30, left little to the imagination as she went braless beneath a racy pink cut-out top which showcased ample cleavage and abs. She completed the look with a pair of striking leopard print pedal pushers with a chain wrapped around her waist from which dangled cuddly toys. Doja Cat, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, shielded her eyes behind huge shades and strutted her stuff in pink Louis Vuitton kitten heels.

Following her Manchester gig, the singer continues on her epic Tour Ma Vie world tour, with more UK dates before heading to Europe and the US and concluding with a night at Madison Square Garden in November. It comes after Doja explained how her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis has meant she has found it hard to trust her romantic partners.

Doja Cat recently admitted she was a 'serial dater' and was last linked to actor Joseph Quinn, with whom she was first spotted in London in August 2024. Doja said she was excited to bring her show to UK fans, gushing that the 'enthusiastic' London crowd makes it one of her favourite places to perform, but she confessed she is also looking forward to a long post-tour break.

'I think I want to take three years off,' she told ELLE UK. 'I want to just do whatever. ' 'I might do another mural. ' 'I'm going to furnish this whole upper area of my house because there's literally nothing in here and there's been nothing in here for four years or five.

' The busy star released her fifth album in September, which featured a heavy '80s influence. Vie debuted at number 4 on the US Billboard 200





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Doja Cat Manchester Gig Tour Ma Vie World Tour Borderline Personality Disorder Serial Dater Joseph Quinn London Post-Tour Break Mural Furnishing House

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