Doja Cat Pairs Extravagant Latex Look With Sergio Rossi Butter Yellow Pumps in Paris

Doja Cat turned heads at the Doja Cat x MAC Cosmetics at Sephora event on Monday in Paris, France.

at Sephora event on Monday in Paris, France. The “Paint the Town Red” rapper turned the appearance into a spectacle, allowing fans to leave lip prints all over her to promote the brand’s lipstick.

She paired an extravagant latex ensemble heels by. The rapper slipped into the designer’s Godiva pump in the shade chamomile, which is an extra light shade of yellow. The Godiva pumps are made in lustrous patent leather and feature a tapered, slightly elongated toe and a stiletto heel. Doja Cat Makes a Pre-Met Gala Ulta Run in White Sneaker Heels The designer shoes featured a slightly conservative heel measuring around 3.5 inches.

The shoes are from the Sergio Rossi spring 2026 collection, and are currently on sale for 50 percent off, retailing at $347. Although the high heels follow a classic pump outline, the black calf leather sole added a modern twist to the shoe. The Grammy winner visited the Sephora store on the Champs-Élysées in Paris as part of her partnership with. The singer paired her heels with a sheer latex outfit in a soft yellow-beige color.

The dress was decorated with faux piercings at the nipples, a ruffled hem on the mini skirt, and exaggerated puff sleeves. The “Agora Hills” singer’s accessories added to the look, and she paired the dress with a black-and-white fascinator, green latex thigh-high stockings, and polka-dotted fingerless gloves. Doja is having a latex moment this year. She wore a full-on latex custom gown by Saint Laurent to the 2026 Met Gala in May.

Doja allowed fans to kiss her outfit at the event, creating a viral moment during the beauty brand appearance. The fans showed off the iconic red lipstick from her collaboration with the brand, planting smooches all over her body, painting the latex dress.for the brand ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a bright red lipstick from MAC on the red carpet.

As part of the ambassadorship, the “Say So” singer is set to star in a series of global campaigns for the brand, featuring a handful of bestselling products.

“Doja is fearless, subversive and completely original, which is everything MAC stands for. She doesn’t just wear makeup; she uses it as an art form. Together, we’re going to create campaigns that feel disruptive, joyful and unapologetically MAC,” Nicola Formichetti, MAC’s global creative director, said to WWD at the time. The Most Dramatic Shoes at the MTV VMAs 2025: Doja Cat’s Pleasers, Rebecca Black’s Furry Platforms and MoreWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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