Doja Cat Paints Texas Arena Blue to Celebrate Democratic Midterm Wins

Doja Cat tweaked a lyric and had the American Airlines Center painted blue to celebrate Texas Democratic wins, including Gina Hinojosa's governor race.

Doja Cat turned a concert at the American Airlines Center in Texas into a political celebration after Democrats won major races in the state. The rapper, who is 31 years old, made a slight change to one of her lyrics while performing in a silver bikini and matching heels. The show came shortly after Democrats carried several high-profile contests in Texas during the 2026 midterm elections.

The arena was painted blue to mark the Democratic victories, a visual statement that matched the spirit of the revised lyric. The source material describes the move as a celebration of what it calls Texas' overwhelming victory by the Democrats. It also notes that Doja Cat is a No. 1 hit artist, and that she had been nominated for best pop solo performance at the Grammy Awards.

Also read Hinojosa defeats Abbott, becomes Texas first Democratic governor since 1995

Doja Cat Adjusts Lyric During Texas Concert

Doja Cat changed a line in one of her hit songs during her performance at the American Airlines Center, and the crowd was invited to join in. She made the tweak to reflect the Democratic results in Texas, which the performance celebrated with the arena painted blue. The change was delivered live, and the audience was given the chance to repeat the revised line back to her during the chorus.

The source material does not describe the exact wording of the altered lyric. It does confirm that the adjustment was made deliberately to mark the political outcome. The second time through the chorus, Doja Cat handed the microphone to the Texas audience so that fans could sing the new words with her.

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Texas Democrats Win Key Senate and Governor Races

Democrat James Talarico won a Texas Senate seat by defeating Republican Ken Paxton, who had been backed by Donald Trump. The result was one of the major changes that the source identifies in Texas politics during the 2026 midterm cycle. Talarico's win gave Democrats a notable statewide victory in a race that drew national attention.

In the gubernatorial election, Democrat Gina Hinojosa became the first Latina governor in the history of Texas. She defeated the incumbent Republican governor, Greg Abbott. The source describes her win as historic, marking a first for Latina representation in the state's highest office.

A written commentary quoted in the source described the Democratic performance as far more than an ordinary shift in voter sentiment. The writer called 2026 a blue tsunami and described the results as a Watergate-level repudiation, language that underscores how strongly the outcome was viewed by its supporters. The source does not name the writer in the portion provided.

Nationwide Democratic Gains and Upcoming Texas Concerts

Democrats gained seven Senate seats and 35 House seats nationwide as of press time, which the source says was enough to take control of Congress. The same count shows five states moving from Republican to Democratic governors. These figures reflect the scale of the party's gains beyond Texas.

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Doja Cat has a pair of Texas concerts coming up, according to the source. Whether she will keep the revised lyric for those shows remains unconfirmed, and the source does not provide dates or further details about those performances. Fans attending the upcoming Texas shows will be able to see whether the lyric change becomes a recurring part of her set.