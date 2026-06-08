Doja Cat Makes Bold Statement at MAC Launch in Paris, Opens Up About BPD

Singer Doja Cat turned heads in an inflatable dress at the MAC cosmetics launch in Paris while discussing her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis and upcoming tour break.

Doja Cat made a striking entrance at the launch of her MAC collaboration in Paris on Monday, ensuring all eyes were on her. The singer, who serves as MAC's global ambassador, arrived at the Sephora store on the Champs Elysees wearing an outlandish inflatable dress that drew immediate attention.

The sheer garment revealed a white thong and included bold design elements such as faux nipple piercings and lipstick kisses printed across its surface. She completed the audacious look with sheer green knee-high socks, a dramatic black and white headpiece, and a bold face of makeup, embodying a fashion-forward and theatrical aesthetic that has become synonymous with her public appearances.

This event celebrated the release of the new Doja Cat Gorgeous Nude Lip Kit, a limited-edition collection tied to her ongoing Tour Ma Vie world tour. The partnership with MAC builds on a previous collaboration inspired by her signature red lip from the VMAs, further cementing her influence in the beauty industry. During the launch, Doja Cat was showered with rose petals, underscoring the celebratory atmosphere and the significance of the moment for both the artist and the brand.

Beyond the glamour, the event also provided a platform for Doja Cat to discuss her personal challenges. In a recent interview with ELLE UK, she spoke openly about her diagnosis with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), a mental health condition she first disclosed in March. She described how BPD affects her daily life, particularly in romantic relationships.

"If I have a boyfriend and he leaves just to run errands, my brain thinks he's breaking up with me," she explained. She emphasized the importance of coping mechanisms, stating, "I have to scrape against it and teach myself that that's not happening to me. I'm safe.

" According to the Mayo Clinic, BPD is characterized by mood swings, anger, and impulsiveness, making it difficult to function in everyday life. Doja Cat also revealed the emotional masks she wears, saying, "There are little things I do to make people think I don't care, or that I don't feel anything.

" She admitted these behaviors are intentional defenses: "I do those things on purpose to feel tough. And I am tough. But I'm not that tough. It is a mask.

" Her candidness highlights the ongoing effort required to manage her mental health while maintaining a high-profile career. In addition to her beauty launch, Doja Cat discussed her future plans. After the success of her fifth album, "Vie," which debuted at number 4 on the US Billboard 200 and featured a heavy '80s influence, she expressed a desire for an extended break.

"I think I want to take three years off," she told ELLE UK. "I want to just do whatever. " She mentioned possibilities like creating another mural or finally furnishing the upper area of her house, which has remained empty for several years. This need for rest follows her relentless touring schedule and the demands of being a serial dater-she was last linked to actor Joseph Quinn after being spotted together in London in August 2024.

Doja Cat also shared her excitement about bringing her Tour Ma Vie to UK fans, praising London crowds as particularly enthusiastic and naming the city one of her favorite places to perform. The combination of her bold fashion statement at the MAC launch, her openness about mental health, and her plans for a well-deserved hiatus paints a picture of an artist navigating the complexities of fame, creativity, and personal well-being





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Doja Cat MAC Cosmetics Paris Launch Inflatable Dress Borderline Personality Disorder BPD Tour Ma Vie Lip Kit Mental Health

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