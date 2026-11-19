Doja Cat expressed disappointment on X regarding her music being left off the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack. She revealed her bitterness after the game launched with artists like SZA and Travis Scott.

Doja Cat posted a candid message on the social media platform X after the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, stating she would have loved to have her music featured in the highly anticipated title. The Grammy-winning artist explicitly declared her feelings by writing, 'I'm so f- bitter,' which made it clear she welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the game's extensive audio landscape.

Doja Cat Vocalizes Soundtrack Disappointment

Her message on X left no room for ambiguity regarding her desire to be part of the Grand Theft Auto VI musical identity. Although she voiced her regret, the singer did not elaborate on whether she had directly approached the developers at Rockstar Games about including her songs or if any prior discussions had taken place. Her public comment came immediately after the game's release, sparking immediate discussion among fans and industry observers about the curation process behind the game's audio.

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Grand Theft Auto VI Musical Lineup Details

The confirmed radio stations for the new installment include Cocoteo FM, Back Country Radio, AfroBank FM, The Chamber 106.6, Flash FM, and Dirty South Classics. This lineup brings back familiar stations from previous entries while introducing a fresh musical direction. The game features an extensive musical lineup that includes a 34-track album of original songs created specifically for the project in partnership with Atlantic Records.

The artists associated with this massive collaborative effort include SZA, Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Cardi B, and PinkPantheress. Additionally, the global soundtrack features international stars such as Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Burna Boy, Robyn, and Charli XCX. This diverse array of talent highlights the significant investment Rockstar Games has made in securing high-profile musical collaborations for their latest open-world franchise entry.

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Stakeholder Positions and Fan Reactions

Fans have rapidly shared their opinions regarding the exclusion of certain artists and the inclusion of others in the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack. The excitement surrounding the game has intensified these conversations, with many users comparing the musical selections against their personal expectations. While Doja Cat's comment was direct, the broader community engagement reflects the intense scrutiny applied to every aspect of the Grand Theft Auto series.

Christie D'Silva, an Entertainment and Gaming Writer at Evolve Media, covers the latest news on upcoming entertainment releases and the gaming industry. Her coverage includes analysis of how music licensing impacts player immersion and franchise legacy. The integration of major label deals with Atlantic Records underscores the strategic importance of the soundtrack in the overall marketing and cultural impact of the title.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Developments

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI marks a significant moment for both the gaming and music industries, breaking a 25-year tradition of the franchise in the process. The main stars, Jason and Lucia, have delivered a message to avid fans, further cementing the game's status as a cultural phenomenon. The performer behind Lucia Caminos, one of the central characters, is also gaining attention for her role in the project.

As the community continues to explore the open-world environment, the soundtrack remains a focal point of discussion. The detailed curation by Rockstar Games demonstrates a commitment to authenticity and contemporary relevance. Industry watchers will continue to monitor how the success of the game influences future music licensing deals in the gaming sector.