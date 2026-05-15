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DOJ, Texas Attorney General Reach $10 Million Resolution with Texas Children's Hospital

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DOJ, Texas Attorney General Reach $10 Million Resolution with Texas Children's Hospital
Texas Children's HospitalDOJTexas Attorney General
📆5/15/2026 11:22 PM
📰BreitbartNews
31 sec. here / 17 min. at publisher
📊News: 68% · Publisher: 51%

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Texas Attorney General’s Office announced a ‘landmark’ $10 million resolution with Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) on Friday, which includes the creation of a clinic for detransitioners harmed by sex-rejecting drugs and surgeries. The resolution resolves allegations that TCH submitted false billings to public and private payors to secure insurance coverage for pediatric sex-rejecting procedures.

The Department of Justice ( DOJ ) and the Texas Attorney General ’s Office announced a ‘landmark’ $10 million resolution with Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) on Friday, which includes the creation of a clinic for detransitioners harmed by sex-rejecting drugs and surgeries.

The resolution resolves allegations that TCH submitted false billings to public and private payors to secure insurance coverage for pediatric sex-rejecting procedures. The DOJ and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton committed not to offer sex change drugs or surgeries to minors, and TCH agreed to pay $10 million in damages and civil penalties. The clinic, which will provide care to detransitioners, is a result of TCH’s cooperation with the DOJ in its investigation.

TCH released a statement expressing gratitude for the resolution and its commitment to providing care to the victims who need it most

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Texas Children's Hospital DOJ Texas Attorney General Resolution Clinic Detransitioners Sex-Rejecting Drugs Sex-Change Drugs Surgery Biden Administration Trump Administration Mutilating Sex-Change Drugs False Billings Insurance Coverage Pediatric Sex-Rejecting Procedures

 

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