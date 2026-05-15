DOJ, Texas Attorney General Reach $10 Million Resolution with Texas Children's Hospital

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Texas Attorney General’s Office announced a ‘landmark’ $10 million resolution with Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) on Friday, which includes the creation of a clinic for detransitioners harmed by sex-rejecting drugs and surgeries. The resolution resolves allegations that TCH submitted false billings to public and private payors to secure insurance coverage for pediatric sex-rejecting procedures.

The Department of Justice ( DOJ ) and the Texas Attorney General ’s Office announced a ‘landmark’ $10 million resolution with Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) on Friday, which includes the creation of a clinic for detransitioners harmed by sex-rejecting drugs and surgeries.

The resolution resolves allegations that TCH submitted false billings to public and private payors to secure insurance coverage for pediatric sex-rejecting procedures. The DOJ and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton committed not to offer sex change drugs or surgeries to minors, and TCH agreed to pay $10 million in damages and civil penalties. The clinic, which will provide care to detransitioners, is a result of TCH’s cooperation with the DOJ in its investigation.

TCH released a statement expressing gratitude for the resolution and its commitment to providing care to the victims who need it most





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Texas Children's Hospital DOJ Texas Attorney General Resolution Clinic Detransitioners Sex-Rejecting Drugs Sex-Change Drugs Surgery Biden Administration Trump Administration Mutilating Sex-Change Drugs False Billings Insurance Coverage Pediatric Sex-Rejecting Procedures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The DOJ Is Considering Personally Handing Trump $10 Billion in Taxpayer DollarsThe federal judge in the case wouldn't even be able to stop the DOJ and IRS from handing billions of taxpayer dollars directly to Trump.

Read more »

Kalshi promo code NYPMAX: Trade $10, get $10 for Braves vs. CubsTrade $10, get $10 with the Kalshi promo code NYPMAX for Braves vs. Cubs on Thursday.

Read more »

Kalshi promo code NYPMAX: Trade $10, get $10 for the NBA PlayoffsNew bettors can use the Kalshi promo code NYPMAX to trade $10 and get $10 for the NBA Playoffs.

Read more »

Texas Kalshi Promo Code COVERS: Get $10 Bonus for Spurs vs. Timberwolves, NBA Prediction MarketsUse Kalshi promo code COVERS for a $10 bonus ahead of Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 6. Sign up today and start trading!

Read more »