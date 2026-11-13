DOJ Targets $1.2b from Binance Hack, Disrupts Facestealer

A court authorized the DOJ to seize or restrain over $1.2 billion stolen from Binance. US authorities also seized cloud infrastructure used in FaceStealer.

Authorities froze over $2.7 billion in Binance hack proceeds, while the separate FaceStealer scam stole over $400 million in 18 months. The US Department of Justice said Thursday it had obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of the $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from Binance.

The authorization covers part of the more than $2.7 billion in stolen assets that US authorities and private-sector partners have frozen since the Oct. 29 hack. Investigators are still working to recover additional funds, the department said in itsBinance said it had covered the affected assets with its own funds and that a new proof-of-reserves snapshot showed at least one-to-one backing for customer assets, according to its ThursdayIn a separate case, US authorities seized cloud infrastructure used in FaceStealer, a North Korean social engineering campaign that stole more than $400 million in cryptocurrency over the past 18 months, the DOJ said.

Also read North Korean Hackers Seize $6.3 Billion from Binance Using Deepfake Social Engineering

The hackers used secretly recorded footage of previous victims and AI-generated deepfakes of prominent crypto figures to gain targets’ trust on video calls. They used bogus technical fixes to trick targets into installing malware, the DOJ said. The campaign targeted people working in crypto and Web3. The hackers also increasingly targeted open-source software developers and maintainers in attempts to gain access to their devices and software repository accounts.

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The FBI seized more than 900 webcam videos of FaceStealer victims under a federal warrant. The bureau also published guidance on how to protect against the scheme and what to do after a compromise in aThe DOJ said the hackers behind FaceStealer are known publicly by several names, including Sapphire Sleet, UNC1069, Dangerous Password, CryptoCore, APT38, BlueNoroff and Stardust Chollima. Editorial Policy